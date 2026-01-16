Image Image Credit Jean Catuffe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Derrick Rose attends the victory of Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day 10 of the 2025 French Open, Roland-Garros 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium on June 3, 2025 in Paris, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Derrick Rose meant it when he said he was entering business mode. The retired NBA star announced that he’s launched Rose’s — a family-owned and operated flower shop with limited drops of fresh roses — a new chapter that arrives just as Valentine’s Day gets closer.

Derrick made the launch official on Thursday (Jan. 15) with a playful ad that shows him welcoming viewers into the shop, taking in the scent of fresh roses, and flexing a little “businessman” energy behind the counter. The clip also keeps it personal, featuring his mother, Brenda Rose, his wife, Alaina Anderson Rose, their kids, and other close family members popping up throughout as they help bring Rose’s to life. The moment is backed by a caption that doubled as a mission statement: “Welcome to Rose’s. Family-owned. Family-operated. Now open online. It’s time to smell the roses. Click the link in bio to secure this limited drop.”

And if you actually click through, it’s clear this isn’t just a celebrity name slapped on a product. The website’s “Our Story” section reads like a love letter to family, gratitude, and Chicago itself. “Roses have always meant more to me than something simply beautiful. Not just because it’s my last name, but because to me, they represent love and appreciation,” the Chicago Bulls icon shared in a statement. “On Sept. 26, 2024, the day I retired from the NBA, I sent roses to family, friends, and people who played a part in my basketball journey. It was my way of saying thank you. That moment planted the seed for something bigger.”

He also credits mentorship and community for shaping the brand, calling out the importance of building something rooted in where he comes from: “As a Chicago native, it was important to me that this shop reflects where I come from. From the South Side to Out West, Rose’s Flower Shop is about bringing people together.”

That focus shows up in how the shop works. Rose’s runs weekly “Bloom” drops, with customers able to sign-up to be an “MVP” for alerts and access to future releases. And yes — the brand is leaning into the full-circle moment of Derrick’s post-NBA chapter. During Derrick Rose Night last year at the United Center, when he was honored at halftime during the Bulls’ game against the New York Knicks, he ended his speech with, “I am a businessman now.” A year later, he’s living it.

Solidifying Derrick Rose's legacy with a Chicago Bulls jersey retirement night

The Bulls are also getting ready to put a permanent stamp on the 37-year-old's legacy. The team will retire his No. 1 jersey on Saturday (Jan. 24), with a postgame ceremony after hosting the Boston Celtics, making him the fifth player to join legends like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan in the rafters. According to the NBA’s official website, the night will include a full gameday experience, featuring special artwork, performances, themed food and drink offerings, and more.