Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images, David Livingston / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Denzel Washington is among the 19 individuals who will be presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden during a ceremony taking place Saturday (Jan. 4).

The two-time Academy Award winner’s class of honorees includes retired NBA All-Star Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the late civil and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, Hillary Clinton, U2 singer Bono and Bill Nye the Science Guy, to name a few. Last year, Washington starred in Gladiator II as well as served as a producer in the acclaimed movie adaptation of The Piano.

“President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else,” said the White House in its announcement. It continued, “These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

Per the Congressional Research Service, “there is no formal procedure for nominating and selecting recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.” As of last year, the medal has been awarded 654 times since its inception in 1963 under President John F. Kennedy’s administration — a previous incarnation, the Medal of Freedom, was created by President Harry S. Truman in 1945.

Simone Biles became the youngest recipient when Biden presented her the medal in 2022. The gymnast has since become the most decorated athlete of her sport after winning four medals (three gold, one silver) at the 2024 Paris Olympics, bringing her career total to 11.

On Friday (Jan. 3), the president awarded seven U.S. Army soldiers the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military distinction recognizing acts of valor. “These are genuine, to their core, heroes. Heroes of different ranks, different positions, and even different generations. But heroes who all went above and beyond the call of duty. Heroes who all deserve our nation’s highest and oldest military recognition, the Medal of Honor,” said Biden. Of those honored, six were posthumous for servicemen who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Additionally, a group of 20 men and women were recognized on Jan. 2 during the Presidential Citizens Medal ceremony. The distinguished individuals were honored for having “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens,” according to the White House.