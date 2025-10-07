Image Image Credit Mike Coppola/Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images, Ed Rode/Contributor via Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Queen Latifah, Danielle Brooks, Donna Brazile, and Fawn Weaver Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrated a historic moment during its 57th National Convention in Washington, D.C., by inducting eight extraordinary women as 2025 honorary members. With over 20,000 members present in person and an additional 13,000 joining virtually, the multi-day gathering highlighted the sorority’s legacy of uplifting Black excellence through service, sisterhood, and leadership. As ESSENCE revealed on Thursday (July 10), the honorary induction ceremony, led by International President and Chair of the National Board Elsie Cooke-Holmes, was a centerpiece of the event.

Among the inductees was Queen Latifah, born Dana Owens, a Grammy and Emmy winner, Oscar nominee, and Hip Hop icon. Since her 1989 debut, All Hail the Queen, Latifah has broken barriers in music, film, and television. She also became the first female rapper with a gold-certified solo album.

Political powerhouse Donna Brazile and award-winning actress Danielle Brooks join elite ranks

Veteran political strategist Donna Brazile was also inducted, bringing decades of influence in American politics to the sisterhood. A New Orleans native and essential voice in national affairs, Brazile made history as the first Black woman to manage a major party presidential campaign when she led Al Gore’s 2000 bid. She has twice served as interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee, was an educator at Georgetown and Howard Universities, and continues to shape public discourse through television commentary.

Danielle Brooks, celebrated for her emotionally resonant performances on screen and stage, was honored for her profound impact on the arts. Best known for her breakout role in “Orange Is the New Black” and her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple, Brooks also earned acclaim on Broadway and beyond.

Fawn Weaver, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Swin Cash, and more redefine Black leadership in business and sports

The 2025 class also includes Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, who has built the fastest-growing American whiskey brand while preserving the legacy of Nearest Green, the enslaved man who taught Jack Daniel how to distill. Janice Bryant Howroyd, the first Black woman to own and operate a company in the billion-dollar bracket, was also inducted for her groundbreaking work leading the global staffing firm ActOne Group and her commitment to education and economic development.

Sports legends Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Swintayla “Swin” Cash were recognized for their historic athletic achievements and work in youth empowerment and sports leadership. Joyner-Kersee’s 1988 heptathlon world record still stands, and her foundation continues to support underserved communities. Cash, a three-time WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, transitioned from the court to the front office as a top executive in the NBA and founder of She’s Got Time, a platform for women in sports.

Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO of tech giant SAIC and a leader in ethical innovation, rounded out the class. Her work across Microsoft and the public sector has transformed the way industries think about equity, corporate responsibility, and digital inclusion.

“This year’s class of honorary members represents a powerhouse group of barrier-breaking women,” said Cooke-Holmes in a statement shared by ESSENCE. “Their collective influence spans boardrooms, stages, and grassroots movements — each one a force in her field and a reflection of Delta’s enduring mission.”