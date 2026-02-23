Image Image Credit Stuart Wilson/BAFTA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo present the Special Visual Effects Award on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A racial slur was shouted while Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan presented during the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, and it aired uncensored in the delayed BBC broadcast.

Lindo said he and Jordan continued the presentation professionally but later expressed disappointment that no one from BAFTA spoke to them afterward.

The BBC issued an apology and removed the segment from iPlayer, while public reactions added to the broader discussion around the incident.

Things took an uncomfortable turn at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, to say the least. During Sunday’s (Feb. 22) ceremony, a guest with Tourette syndrome shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were onstage. To make matters worse, the incident mistakenly made its way into the BBC’s final broadcast uncensored.

For those who didn’t catch the event, campaigner John Davidson uttered the slur while Jordan and Lindo were presenting the Best Visual Effects award to Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite the disruption, the Sinners actors remained composed and carried on with the segment.

As Lindo later told Vanity Fair at a Warner Bros. afterparty, he and Jordan “did what [they] had to do” in the moment. However, he added that he wished “someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterwards.” Check out footage from the award show below.

The BBC apologizes and more context around John Davidson’s tics

It didn’t take long for social media to react after the ceremony aired. Jamie Foxx, for instance, said Davidson “knew what TF he was doing” and asked, “Why didn’t he yell it out when somebody else was on stage?” However, as BAFTA host Alan Cumming reminded viewers during the award show, people living with Tourette syndrome have “no control” over their tics.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming told the audience, per Variety. “Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Multiple outlets also reported that Davidson left the ceremony on his own, rather than being escorted out. Notably, he served as the inspiration for I Swear, which was nominated for Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay, among other categories.

“Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards,” a BBC spokesperson said in an apology. “This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional. We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast, and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

Social media weighs in after the 2026 BAFTA controversy

It’s also worth noting that, unlike some award shows, the BAFTAs did not air live. There was reportedly a two-hour delay before the ceremony aired on BBC One. While the network didn’t censor Davidson’s tic, it did edit out “My Father’s Shadow” director Akinola Davies Jr. saying “free Palestine” during his acceptance speech in the final broadcast.

On X, Sinners production designer Hannah Beachler said the incident involving Davidson was “almost impossible.” She wrote, “It happened three times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show.” In another post, she appeared to criticize Cumming’s “throw-away apology,” adding, “Of course we were offended.” Continue scrolling to see how others reacted.