Image Image Credit 400tmax/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Police crime scene Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), authorities say a 17-year-old entered into a school cafeteria in Nashville, TN and opened fire, killing a student before taking his own life. This all took place at Antioch High School, where at least two others were injured – one from a graze wound and another from an unexplained facial injury.

Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department, gave a brief update to reporters on the situation. “The police department’s SWAT team has cleared the building. We have identified the shooter... and the investigation is advancing,” he explained.

Nashville Police were said to have been joined by state and federal branches in the investigation, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Homeland Security, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Officials do not yet have a motive for the tragic act.

CBS 13 News spoke to a 12th grader, Ahmad Sallah, who “was in the cafeteria when all the shots started going off.” “People in the cafeteria, they [have] chip bags and make them sound like a gun, but it was repeatedly going off,” he recalled. “I turned around with my lunch in my hand, and I just saw the shooter just shooting people I knew... I was trying to help people when I was running out. My mind was so cluttered.”

As REVOLT previously reported, a 2023 shooting took place in Nashville at a private Christian elementary school. In March of that year, a former student killed three children and three adults before she was taken down by authorities.

“In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting,” said then-Mayor John Cooper at the time. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals.”