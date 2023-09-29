Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DC Young Fly, Ms. Jacky Oh, and family Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DC Young Fly and his children received something truly beautiful during the holidays. On Monday (Dec. 30), a video shared on TikTok saw the Atlanta talent’s two daughters, Nova and Nala, opening a present received by a family member. The gift turned out to be a sculpture of their late matriarch, Jacklyn “Ms. Jacky Oh” Smith. “Your mother is always with you and looking down on you,” read an accompanying note that Nova recited. “She is very proud of all of you.” The rest of the clip saw the girls hugging loved ones in appreciation and examining the timeless art piece.

Smith, an entrepreneur and “Wild ‘N Out” fixture, passed away in May due to accidental complications arising from cosmetic surgery. According to an autopsy report summed up by the Los Angeles Times, the 32-year-old had a “gluteal augmentation procedure” the day before her death. Despite the surgery itself being reported as complication-free, she was prescribed ciprofloxacin, Oxycodone and ondansetron for post-operative care.

Following the procedure, Smith experienced a headache that worsened over time. A nurse later recommended that she take Ibuprofen and discontinue ondansetron in an effort to alleviate her symptoms. Her aunt, who traveled to Miami with her, called for emergency services. Smith was said to have been unconscious by the time the authorities arrived.

As REVOLT previously revealed, DC Young Fly lamented his loss during an appearance on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast. “I get why women want to enhance themselves; I get it,” he stated. “Fellas, we have to do more on just continuously telling our women that they’re beautiful, you have to continuously tell them that they’re gorgeous. Don’t make your woman feel like, she has to go do something – even if you f**king with another chick … You just love a woman. That’s it.”