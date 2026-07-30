Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt David Jonsson attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

David Jonsson has some pretty big shoes to fill. During San Diego Comic-Con in July 2026, Ryan Coogler not only announced that Black Panther 3 will arrive in theaters toward the tail end of 2028, but also revealed that the British actor will play T’Challa’s son, whom audiences first met at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

For those who had the pleasure of discovering him before the announcement — let alone during the incredible few years leading up to it — he certainly didn’t become a star overnight. In fact, look back through his catalog of performances, and you’ll find that he’s taken on everything from Eros V’s twisted short film Meat Puppet to short-lived television series such as “Deep State” and “Murder Is Easy.”

That said, he already has several career-defining projects under his belt. There’s HBO’s “Industry,” where he plays an ambitious gay banker, along with the romantic comedy Rye Lane and prison thriller Wasteman. He also entered the Alien universe in 2024’s Romulus before delivering another incredible performance in The Long Walk the following year.

To celebrate Jonsson joining the MCU as Black Panther, REVOLT revisited some of his best acting roles in no particular order. Take a look below and thank us later.

1. ‘The Long Walk’

The Long Walk is definitely not for the fainthearted. Francis Lawrence’s Stephen King adaptation, much like the dystopian novel it’s based on, rounds up 50 young men — one from each state — and forces them to walk until they can't any longer. Anyone who falls below three miles per hour or veers off course receives a warning and, after the third, they’re shot in the head.

Perhaps what makes this such an incredible role for the BAFTA Award winner, who plays the good-natured Peter, is that he refuses to let the circumstances break his spirit. His character is pretty much impossible not to root for. We doubt anyone watching the film, let alone acting in it, walked away the same person they were beforehand, but Jonsson’s performance is truly powerful and incredibly difficult to sit through.

2. “Industry”

He is nothing short of spectacular in “Industry,” albeit he only appears in the first two seasons. The series centers on a group of young graduates fighting their way up the ranks at Pierpoint & Co., a prestigious London investment bank. Whether it be his wit or smarts, Gus, a gay Black banker, is widely considered his breakout role for good reason. Remember that it is an HBO series, so fair warning about mature themes.

3. ‘Alien: Romulus’

Some franchises refuse to die, Alien included. In the opening minutes of 2024’s Romulus, we’re introduced to Jonsson’s Andy, an android who, after being left alone for a few minutes by Cailee Spaeny’s Rain Carradine, finds himself beaten bloody by a group of strangers. He initially comes off as almost incapable on his own and physically weak, then grows cold and calculating after receiving a control chip recovered from another android. Whereas films like The Long Walk and Rye Lane find the actor pouring plenty of emotion into his roles, Alien: Romulus puts him in a position where he has to quite literally do the opposite. That may sound incredibly limiting on paper, but the British actor makes it riveting.

4. ‘Wasteman’

After being incarcerated for 13 years, Taylor (portrayed by Jonsson) sees his chances of an early release threatened by the arrival of his violent new cellmate, Dee. Before long, Taylor is pulled into Dee’s drug-dealing operation, forced to serve as a mule, then pressured into killing two other prisoners — otherwise, his son will die. If you enjoy prison films — and don’t mind sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for the next exciting or shocking turn — he does an exceptional job leading the Cal McMau-directed thriller.

5. ‘Rye Lane’

We sang Rye Lane’s praises in our roundup of Black romance movies to fall in love with for Valentine’s Day, thanks in no small part to the London native's performance opposite Vivian Oparah. The two play strangers who meet by chance after recent breakups, with his affable Dom becoming even more entertaining as he and Yas pretend to be a couple, starting their own adventure about the trials and tribulations of love. If anyone was worthy of playing Dom, it’s him.

6. “Murder Is Easy”

Death seems to follow Luke Fitzwilliam (Jonsson) everywhere he goes in the BBC’s television adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder Is Easy.” There’s really no better way to describe his character than as a Black Sherlock Holmes with the same sort of British humor that makes “Doctor Who” so beloved. He is witty when he needs to be, has great chemistry with the supporting cast, and makes for a pretty convincing detective, if you ask us.

7. ‘Meat Puppet’

Oz, distracted from the important things in life by toys and playing, has to learn a lesson the hard way in this short film. After receiving a suspicious hand puppet in the mail, he is transformed into a creature, and what happens next... let's just say he describes it as "a f**king nightmare." The Audience Award-winning short film proved Jonsson is more than capable of commanding laughs, and even if you don’t enjoy it, hey, it’s only about 12 minutes of your time.