Image Image Credit Jesse Grant/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt David Jonsson is seen onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

David Jonsson will play Prince T’Challa II in Black Panther III, continuing the Wakandan royal storyline introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Social media users described Jonsson as “perfect casting” and expressed confidence in his ability to take on the role.

Jonsson’s acclaimed work in Rye Lane and "Industry" preceded his BAFTA Rising Star win and move into the Marvel franchise.

David Jonsson is preparing to carry one of Marvel’s most meaningful legacies, and fans are expressing confidence that the rising actor can follow the path established by Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel Studios announced Saturday (July 25) that Jonsson will star in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther III as Prince T’Challa II, the adult son of Boseman’s T’Challa and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia. Rather than recasting Boseman’s character, the film will follow the next generation of Wakanda’s royal family. T’Challa and Nakia’s young son, initially introduced by his Haitian name, Toussaint, appeared during the closing moments of 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Jonsson became emotional while receiving cheers during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation. “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor, the privilege, and the blessing to join,” he told the crowd. “I don’t want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking, but believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”

Online, several viewers focused on the significance of Jonsson continuing what Boseman began. One person described him as “kind of perfect casting the more it sits following the legendary Chadwick Boseman.”

“Genuinely can’t get over this David Jonsson Black Panther news,” another user wrote. “Dude’s been killing it in literally every single thing I’ve seen him in this decade and I hope this makes him the household name he’s deserved to be the whole time. One of the most exciting actors of his generation.”

Others defended Jonsson against comparisons to Damson Idris, who had been a popular fan choice for the franchise. “Most people are only mad about David Jonsson getting the role over Damson Idris because they don’t know who he is yet,” one post read. “David is a fantastic actor who will absolutely deliver. No doubt in my mind.”

“The ppl mad asl that it wasn’t Damson Idris haven’t seen David Jonsson work and act,” another person added. “David is one of the most underrated, super talented male actors of today. Let him cook.”

Questions also remain about how Jonsson’s character will coexist with Letitia Wright’s Shuri, who became Black Panther in Wakanda Forever. Speaking to EW, Wright welcomed his arrival, calling the announcement “really beautiful” and describing Jonsson as a “special person with a good heart.” She also suggested that Shuri now possesses the experience and wisdom to guide her nephew.

David Jonsson built an acclaimed career before joining Marvel

Jonsson first gained wider recognition as Gus Sackey in HBO and BBC’s “Industry.” He later led the acclaimed romantic comedy Rye Lane and appeared in Alien: Romulus, The Long Walk and Wasteman. His performance in Alien: Romulus helped earn him the publicly voted BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2025.

Coogler reportedly became convinced that Jonsson was the right actor after meeting with him privately. According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the director declared, “I felt it in my soul. He’s a good man, and he is the next Black Panther.”

Black Panther III is scheduled to reach theaters on Dec. 15, 2028. Check out additional reactions below.