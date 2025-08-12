Image Image Credit Albert L. Ortega/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Danielle Spencer at a dog rescue event in California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Spencer rose to fame as Dee Thomas on “What’s Happening!!,” a defining role in 1970s Black television.

After a serious car accident, she pursued veterinary medicine and became a health advocate.

Her contributions were honored through her own memoir and a museum exhibit at the NMAAHC in D.C.

Danielle Spencer, the beloved actress best known for playing Dee Thomas on the ‘70s sitcom “What’s Happening!!,” has died at age 60. Longtime friend and former co-star Haywood Nelson confirmed her passing on Monday (Aug. 11) at a Richmond, VA hospital due to complications from cancer.

Nelson, who portrayed Dwayne on the series, told TMZ that Spencer’s mother, Cheryl, and her jazz musician brother, Jeremy Pelt, were by her side. He described Spencer as his “little sis” and shared that their last conversation, just two weeks ago, was filled with optimism.

Spencer, who used a wheelchair in recent years due to past injuries, was remembered by Nelson in a heartfelt social media tribute that acknowledged her long health struggles.

From child star to acclaimed veterinarian

Born June 24, 1965, in Trenton, New Jersey, Spencer began acting around age eight and landed her breakout role in 1976 as Dee Thomas, the sharp-tongued younger sister on “What’s Happening!!” The sitcom, loosely inspired by the film Cooley High, aired until 1979 and later spawned the sequel series “What’s Happening Now!!,” where Spencer reprised her role from 1985 to 1988.

Her life was dramatically altered in 1977 when she and her stepfather, Tim Pelt, were involved in a severe car accident. The crash left her in a coma for three weeks and took Pelt’s life. Despite the tragedy, Spencer pursued higher education and earned a veterinary degree from Tuskegee University in 1996.

She worked as a veterinarian in California before relocating to Richmond, where she hosted pet care segments on local television. Spencer’s dedication to animal health was shaped by her own medical challenges, leading her to focus on identifying and treating root causes rather than just symptoms.

Health Challenges, Advocacy, and Lasting Legacy

In 2004, Spencer was diagnosed with spinal stenosis linked to her childhood accident, which left her partially paralyzed for eight months after corrective surgery. A decade later, she revealed a breast cancer diagnosis and candidly discussing her experience to raise awareness.

Her career and life story were chronicled in her memoir, “Through the Fire: Journal of a Child Star,” and she was honored as part of the permanent exhibition at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

REVOLT extends its condolences to Danielle Spencer’s family and loved ones.