Image Image Credit Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during a football game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Daejon Love allegedly impersonated a San Francisco 49ers player using elaborate props, social media, and fake contract signings.

Prosecutors claim he and an alleged accomplice defrauded at least 26 women out of approximately $1.3 million through an online romance and investment scam.

The scheme reportedly used doctored videos, fake bank balances, and AI search results to support the NFL persona and gain victims’ trust.

Daejon Love allegedly wanted people to believe he was a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, and according to federal investigators, he treated the role like it came with a production budget.

There were custom helmets, football workouts, social media pages filled with team imagery, and even what appeared to be a contract-signing ceremony. One thing, according to the NFL and the 49ers, was missing: An actual job with either organization.

Federal prosecutors say Love, 35, used the false persona as part of a yearslong romance and investment fraud scheme targeting women he largely met through dating apps. He and alleged co-conspirator Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, were arrested last Monday (Aug. 24) at Boise Airport and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. Authorities say they identified 26 victims who collectively sent approximately $1.3 million.

According to an FBI affidavit, Love allegedly borrowed from actual NFL players’ highlight reels, screen-recording their social media videos, and, in some cases, removing identifying information before presenting the footage as his own. Financial records reportedly showed Love spent more than $1,160 with Green Gridiron, a company specializing in custom football helmets. Footage (some of which is making rounds on social media) showed him practicing in 49ers gear, including on a football field and running a route on a beach while wearing a helmet.

The alleged production even had a signing day. One video highlighted Love apparently signing an employment contract with San Francisco and claiming he would play wide receiver. OutKick, which says it obtained the footage in 2024, reported that Love responded, “Niners, you already know, Niner gang,” when asked which team he was joining.

The FBI says three videos found in Love’s iCloud were shared roughly 185 times, including with alleged victims. In one, he claimed offseason workouts with Tyreek Hill, Antonio Brown, and John Brown led to NFL tryouts before San Francisco supposedly offered him the most money. Love also said he attended home games, practiced with the team, sat in meetings, and received a signing bonus. His alleged NFL career even appeared to include a change of teams. In a video that surfaced after his arrest, Love claimed that, following his supposed stint with the 49ers, he was in Los Angeles “about to play with the Rams.”

When the internet raised obvious questions, it occasionally helped his story instead. Investigators said Love’s false online footprint caused search engines and artificial intelligence tools to sometimes identify him as a real 49ers player. The Los Angeles Times reviewed an “NFL Journey” Instagram Story in which Love displayed an AI overview describing him as a San Francisco receiver before saying, “That’s Google. That’s not me, that’s Google.” He then pointed to an injured finger while explaining why he was not playing.

How did Daejon Love reportedly make his fake NFL persona look real?

Prosecutors allege Love paired the football persona with exotic cars, jewelry, designer clothing, and fabricated bank balances. Investigators say he used an app called Fake Bank Account Pro to create fictitious account totals, at one point showing a purported balance above $30 million. Records also showed purchases from a prop-money company and services selling social media followers, likes, and views.

Authorities say his false image helped Love gain women’s trust before he and Chan pitched nonexistent investments. Some women were allegedly encouraged to take out personal loans, and investigators said none of the identified victims reported receiving investment proceeds after sending their money.