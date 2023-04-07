Image Image Credit Screenshot from DaBaby's "GRAMMY PARTY" video Image Alt DaBaby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in January, DaBaby brought in the new year with a hard-hitting single titled “GRAMMY PARTY.” On the Julia Lewis, SkipOnDaBeat, and Thank You Fizzle-produced cut, DaBaby switched up his flow and delivered rhymes about women and street politics.

"I seen Baby posted at the Grammy party with a stick, I got too much bread to do the talkin', get you/ I got too much bread to do that talkin', get you hit, and I can tell her everything about me, I'm a pimp/ Yeah, I step on business, she gon' respect my pimpin', you know I don't care 'bout feelings, you know I care 'bout millions/ You know she want me to f**k her for free, she don't even let y'all n**gas, I tell them new n**gas, 'Better come catch up with me,' soon as they catch y'all n**gas..."

Earlier today (Feb. 29), fans were treated to an official video for "GRAMMY PARTY." In the clip, DaBaby could be spotted living it up inside his sprawling residence with his children before heading out front to hang with his crew around a fleet of cars.

As REVOLT previously reported, DaBaby spoke to HipHopDX about the trials and tribulations that he endured while being an artist and running his Billion Dollar Baby brand. "I had a lot of things going on all at the same time while I was dealing with all my personal issues a lot of people ain’t know I had going on," he revealed. "So it’s just a blessing to come out on the other side of all the bulls**t, [and] all the negativity, and still have all that other s**t that I established and worked towards right there eye to eye with me. It’s time to take off, baby!"

Press play on DaBaby's "GRAMMY PARTY" video below.