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Key Takeaways

A South Carolina jury acquitted store owner Chikei Rick Chow of murder in the 2023 shooting death of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

During the trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys presented conflicting accounts about whether the teen posed a threat during the encounter.

After the verdict, Carmack-Belton’s family confirmed they intend to file a civil lawsuit seeking accountability.

A South Carolina jury found convenience store owner Chikei Rick Chow not guilty of murder on Monday (June 1) in the 2023 killing of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. The Black teen was shot in the back after being chased from Chow’s Columbia-area store.

Chow, 61, was accused of killing Carmack-Belton after allegedly suspecting him of stealing four bottles of water. Prosecutors argued during trial that the teen was running away and did not pose a threat when Chow fired. According to the Associated Press, prosecutor Byron E. Gipson told jurors that Chow “chased a kid down, shot him in the back.”

The defense maintained that Chow acted to protect his son, Andy Chow. Defense attorney Shaun Kent told jurors the case was “not about a shoplifter,” but about “a father who sees a gun pointed at his son and had to make a decision.” Prosecutors acknowledged that Carmack-Belton had a semiautomatic pistol, but said it fell during the chase and that witnesses did not see the teen point a weapon while running from the store.

The trial centered on two conflicting accounts of the chase. Prosecutors said Chow followed Carmack-Belton more than 130 yards from the convenience store before firing. The defense argued that the shooting happened only after Andy testified that Carmack-Belton pointed a gun at him.

After the verdict was read, Carmack-Belton’s family could be heard crying in the courtroom. Chow reportedly sat silently before bowing his head onto his hands. Defense lawyer Jack Swerling said they were “very pleased” with the outcome, while adding, “My heart goes out to them.”

Cyrus Carmack-Belton's family plans to continue fight for justice with civil lawsuit

Outside court, attorney and South Carolina state Rep. Todd Rutherford stood beside Carmack-Belton’s father and said the family does not agree with the jury’s decision. “This makes us feel as if our children don’t matter, and they do,” Rutherford told reporters. “This makes us feel like Cyrus’ life didn’t matter, and it did.”

Rutherford also said the family plans to pursue a civil lawsuit. “I’ve been practicing law for almost 30 years. I’ve never seen anything like this. I don’t understand it,” he said.

Carmack-Belton’s death prompted protests and vigils in Richland County in 2023. At one vigil, empty water bottles spelled out “Cyrus” outside the store.