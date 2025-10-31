Image Image Credit Stacy Revere/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cooper Flagg as a rookie for the Dallas Mavericks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Flagg’s court vision and passing instincts were already elite at Montverde Academy.

At Duke, he became the first Blue Devil to post 30-5-5 in an NCAA Tournament game.

He’s already reached strong milestones in his early NBA performances, including during his regular-season debut.

Cooper Flagg has been described as a rare, meticulous player who makes the right pass before you even realize it’s there. Long before his name was called first in the NBA Draft, the Maine-born forward was already redefining what a “complete prospect” looks like.

At Montverde Academy, Flagg’s two-way dominance and court awareness helped deliver a perfect season and a national title, the type of campaign that stamped him as the nation’s top recruit. That same feel for tempo and timing carried over to Duke, where his freshman year became a showcase in playmaking maturity, from his record-breaking game against Notre Dame to his all-around performance in the NCAA Tournament (although they lost in the Final Four).

Flagg’s knack for elevating teammates is translating quickly at the professional level. His early NBA milestones are reminders that his game is built on more than raw numbers. These moments trace a path from prodigy to pro, revealing how Flagg is already shaping basketball’s next era.

1. Montverde Academy national title

Montverde Academy completed a 33-0 season with a 79-63 win over Paul VI in the 2024 Chipotle Nationals final. Cooper Flagg scored 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting with 8 rebounds and 6 blocks, earning tournament MVP honors for the undefeated national champions.

2. McDonald’s All-American

In an 88-86 East win over the West, Cooper Flagg tallied 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in 28 minutes. Though modest on paper, he extended the defense, made timely reads, and delivered a fast-break dunk that energized the East’s second-half comeback.

3. Nike Hoop Summit

Cooper Flagg led Team USA to a 98-75 win over the World Team in 2024, posting 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting with 11 rebounds. Despite early foul trouble, he sparked key third-quarter runs and later praised teammates’ unselfish play as USA Basketball secured its fourth straight Hoop Summit victory.

4. U.S. National Team gold at the FIBA U17 World Cup

At age 15, Cooper Flagg helped Team USA capture its sixth straight gold medal with a 79-67 win over host Spain. He nearly posted a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, 17 rebounds, 8 steals, and 4 blocks, earning All-Star Five honors and averaging 9.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks for the tournament.

5. Duke debut vs. Maine

In his first college game, Cooper Flagg totaled 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in Duke’s 96-62 win. He became the first Blue Devil freshman ever to record 10+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 3+ steals in a debut.

6. Record freshman scoring vs. Notre Dame

2025, Cooper Flagg scored 42 points on 11-for-14 shooting (4-for-6 from three, 16-for-17 FT) with 6 rebounds and 7 assists in Duke’s 86-78 win over Notre Dame. He set both the Duke and ACC freshman single-game scoring records and became the program’s first 40-point scorer since JJ Redick in 2006.

7. Sweet 16 Breakout vs. Arizona (NCAA Tournament)

Cooper Flagg recorded 30 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks in Duke’s 100-93 win over Arizona, becoming the first Blue Devil ever with 30-5-5 in an NCAA Tournament game. ESPN noted he joined Ed O’Bannon as the only players to post 30-5-5-3 in tournament history at that time.

8. First NBA double-double vs. Spurs

In his NBA debut, Cooper Flagg totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes during Dallas’s 125-92 loss to San Antonio. He became just the fifth Maverick ever to record a double-double in his first NBA game, joining head coach Jason Kidd on that list.

9. First NBA win and historic line vs. Raptors

In Dallas’ 139-129 win over Toronto, Cooper Flagg posted 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. At 18 years, 309 days old, he became the fifth-youngest player ever to score 20 points in an NBA game and (at the time of said achievement) joined Kobe Bryant as the only players to do so without a turnover before age 19.