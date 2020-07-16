Image Image Credit Klaus Vedfelt/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Schoolchildren Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Connections is a nonprofit organization founded by Ari and Raphael Unger with a mission to connect Jewish high school students with other communities in the New York City area. Inspired by their own experiences growing up in the Bronx, the founders recognized the power of mentorship and involvement.

To achieve their goals, Connections has established a tutoring program that pairs Jewish high school students with public school students -- from kindergarten to the eighth grade -- who have fallen behind academically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tutors are transported to community centers in the Bronx and Washington Heights, providing academic support and a positive role model. The program has expanded to include additional tutoring hubs in Crown Heights and beyond.

“We saw an educational need for this community to help the public school students who, after COVID, found the educational system has been lagging,” Ari expressed about the initiative in an interview with Jewish Link. "First, it introduces Jewish students like us, who haven’t had the opportunity to really meet people outside their community, [to] offer a community service. Second, to provide a connection, which is why we call it Connections."

Ari continued by explaining how the campaign began at the institution they attend, the Marsha Stern Talmudical Academy/Yeshiva University High School for Boys (or MTA for short). "It was sort of natural we created our first hub there,” Ari stated. "The tutors in the program are solid in all their educational studies and high achievers. They are able to be good role models and also good representatives of the Jewish community. We also knew they wanted to do community service."

On Connections’ official website, current monthly projections are set at 25 tutors for 100 students. It also cites the Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center and the Mosholu Montefiore Community Center as partners. Check out more on Connections here.