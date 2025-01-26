Image Image Credit Greg Nash/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Colombia narrowly averted a damaging trade conflict with the United States by agreeing to accept deported migrants. This development followed a series of threats from President Donald Trump, including the imposition of steep tariffs, after the South American nation initially refused to allow flights to land.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), Colombia announced that it accepted “all of President Trump’s terms,” including the “unrestricted acceptance” of Colombian nationals deported from the U.S. Not only did Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo confirm that the flights resumed, but he also revealed that his country's presidential plane would assist with the overall efforts. “We will continue to receive Colombians and Colombian women who return as deportees, guaranteeing them decent conditions as citizens subject to rights,” Murillo stated.

In response, the White House suspended its immediate tariff threats but maintained other penalties, such as visa sanctions and customs inspections of Colombian nationals and cargo, until the first deportation flight was successfully completed. “Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared in a statement shared by CNN. “President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States.”

According to the publication, the tense standoff began when Colombia blocked two military planes carrying deportees despite claims of prior authorization. President Gustavo Petro argued that he did not approve the flights and accused the U.S. of treating migrants unfairly. In retaliation, Trump ordered a travel ban on citizens, revoked visas for officials, and suspended all visa processing for Colombians, all while threatening tariffs on the country’s imports, including coffee.

Petro responded in a series of tweets that saw him threatening tariffs on American goods and criticizing Trump and his cabinet. Translated into English, he wrote, “You’re going to wipe out the human species because of greed.” He continued, “Your blockade does not scare me because Colombia, besides being the country of beauty, is the heart of the world.”