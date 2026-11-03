Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images and Ivan Apfel / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Colman Domingo attends the Kering Foundation's Fifth Annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 10, 2026 in New York City and Will Smith attends the red carpet during Univision's 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards at Kaseya Center on February 20, 2025 in Miami, Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Colman Domingo revealed on "Friends Keep Secrets" that he and Will Smith shared classes in high school.

Domingo said that while he and Smith weren't close, the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor was popular.

He explained that Smith was already famous in West Philly through performances with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Before Colman Domingo and Will Smith became two of the most sought-after men in Hollywood, they were, believe it or not, students at the same high school. On Tuesday (Nov. 3), during the latest episode of Lil Dicky and Benny Blanco’s “Friends Keep Secrets,” the Michael star revealed he and the Fresh Prince himself actually shared a few classes growing up.

After bonding with Dicky over their shared experience growing up in Philadelphia, Domingo told the hosts, “I went to high school with Will,” which they humorously found hard to believe. He went on to explain, “Same time. He was in the class before me. We had gym class and science class together.”

Later in their chat, Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco, asked whether Domingo and Smith were still friends, although it turns out they weren't really close in school. “He was the cool kid, and I was like the nerd. I was trying not to get beat up the whole time,” the Emmy-winning actor admitted.

Shortly after, Blanco questioned whether Smith was “considered cool," let alone famous at the time, to which Domingo replied, “Yes, he was famous, especially in West Philly because he and [DJ] Jazzy Jeff, they would go and perform at the Wynn Ballroom.”

Domingo later noted that he attended high school from 1983 to 1987, before the conversation hilariously devolved into how young he looks for being 56. Watch the “Friends Keep Secrets” episode below.

Colman Domingo says Will Smith was “a cool kid” during their high school years

Domingo previously opened up about attending Philadelphia’s Overbrook High School with Smith during Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast. At the time, he similarly spoke about how the King Richard actor “was a cool kid,” while he was “a bona fide nerd.”

"He was actually very friendly. Everybody really liked him,” Domingo told Poehler. "I didn't turn into this until, like, second year of college, because I decided I didn't want to be like that anymore. I was very shy and bookish, very awkward [in high school]."

Have Colman Domingo and Will Smith ever starred in a movie together?

Although Domingo and Smith haven’t shared the big screen together — not yet, at least! — it would definitely be exciting to see them collaborate someday. The former is obviously enjoying an incredible year after Michael became a box-office success and “Euphoria” Season 3 came to an end. Meanwhile, the latter joined Prime Video’s action thriller Supermax earlier this year.