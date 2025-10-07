Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The duo’s long-awaited album, Let God Sort Em Out, arrives July 11 after about 16 years.

Clipse will make their NPR “Tiny Desk” debut the same day as the album release.

The Pharrell-produced project includes features from Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, and more.

Friday (July 11) marks a major moment in Hip Hop. Clipse returns with Let God Sort Em Out, their first album in about 16 years, and will make their debut on NPR’s “Tiny Desk,” capping off one of the most anticipated and flawless rollouts of the year.

Series producer DJ Cuzzin B wrote, “I cannot wait for y’all to see this show tomorrow. I obsessed over it. With so much goof a** s**t goin’ on in Hip Hop culture, this had to happen. Don’t let nobody try to deceive [you] or the younger generations on what Hip Hop is,” in his Instagram Story on Thursday (July 11). On X, one fan exclaimed, “I am F**KING geeked!!!!!” A second person wrote, This rollout is culturally inappropriate. Merry Clipsemas!” A third user said, “I thought this was just a rumor. HELL YES!!!!”

The set list is unknown for now, but there is no denying that at least a few of the group’s hits, like “Grindin’” and “When the Last Time,” are expected to be among the tracks selected for the performance. The Thornton brothers also have their solo discographies to lean on. Malice dropped off his freshman and sophomore albums, Hear Ye Him and Let the Dead Bury the Dead, respectively, in 2013 and 2017. Pusha T has kept the streets fed on his own with 2015’s King Push — Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, DAYTONA in 2018, and It’s Almost Dry in 2022.

What fans can expect from Clipse’s comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out

Let God Sort Em Out is the result of years of work, with Pharrell Williams at the helm as producer. The album features heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and Tyler, The Creator. It opens with “The Birds Don’t Sing,” a deeply personal track about the loss of their parents, featuring John Legend and the choir Voices of Fire.

In a new Apple Music interview released on Thursday, Pusha T noted the song’s vulnerable theme. According to the “If You Know You Know” artist, it sets the tone for what fans can expect: the Clipse sound that catapulted them to success two decades ago. “You know, I’ve said it quite a few times, that in my solo efforts, I’ve always known what the fans miss from the Clipse. Always,” he explained. "It’s a mark that I’ve never been able to hit by myself… Just actually knowing who your [fanbase] is and knowing where your fans derive from — they come from Clipse,” he continued.

The throne is for the taking, and the Clipse is ready to be crowned. From Pharrell’s signature production to raw, reflective bars, this album marks a return that hits with purpose.