On Monday (Feb. 3), it was revealed that Killer Mike filed a lawsuit against a private security company following his dramatic arrest at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The filing claimed S&S Labor Force improperly exercised its authority to “degrade, embarrass and physically hurt” him on the night he secured three trophies.

In legal documents shared by Rolling Stone, the Run the Jewels artist alleged the ordeal brought forth “unnecessary public embarrassment, distress and professional harm,” and that he continues to experience emotional turmoil from the event. “Defendants wrongly caused [the] plaintiff to be falsely arrested and had him placed in jail during the remainder of the Grammy Awards ceremony,” the lawsuit stated. “Plaintiff was therefore deprived of the valuable opportunity to be present... where he was scheduled to appear on primetime television in front of a huge international audience... and be recognized on the telecast for his historic achievements.”

S&S Labor Force, also known as JRM Private Security, dismissed the allegations. “[We take] pride in our commitment to ethical practices and the safety of our employees, clients and guests,” the company expressed in an email to Rolling Stone. “We have thorough protocols in place to ensure all actions taken by our security personnel adhere to the law and our company standards. The claim in question appears to be based on misinformation and lacks credible evidence.”

So, what happened on that fateful night? According to the lawsuit, Mike and his team were attempting to move from the media center to the red carpet when a security guard stopped him and refused to let him pass. The complaint noted that the rapper identified himself and explained his need to reach the red carpet for scheduled public statements and photographs. When Mike attempted to remove himself, “defendants physically assaulted and battered him to prevent him from leaving by grabbing his arm and telling him to remain there,” the suit read.

The complaint further claimed that security “used physical force to invade [the] plaintiff’s bodily autonomy, using hands to touch [the] plaintiff’s person in a manner both offensive and harmful without any justification or provocation.” Mike was ultimately surrounded by multiple security guards, detained and “subjected to emotional distress and public humiliation.”

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Atlanta talent was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery following “a citizen’s arrest.” This was said to have been initiated after a female guard accused Mike of pushing her after she blocked his path and directed him to a security checkpoint – a claim that he denied. Ultimately, the LAPD did not file any charges.

At the time, the MICHAEL star shared a statement with REVOLT that thanked everyone for “their concern and support” and made mention of his hard-earned Grammy victories. “There was a lot going on, and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter,” Mike explained. “We experienced an overzealous security guard, but my team and I have the utmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”