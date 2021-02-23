Image Image Credit Screenshot from Central Cee's "I Will" video Image Alt Central Cee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in February, Central Cee returned to the fold with "I Will," a John Alexis and LIOHN-produced offering that marked the rapper’s departure from harder, drill-oriented cuts. The track was centered around the British talent's conversation with a potential love interest.

"You put on your best 'fit to the club tonight, you're trynna find someone to take you home and show you love, if nobody else will, then I will, if nobody will, I will, your p**sy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case, and you ain't f**ked in [a] couple months, tonight you're trynna misbehave, is that how you feel? Without soundin’ too perverted, close my eyes, I see you naked, your looks come from your mum and daddy's money got that bracelet..."

"I Will" came with a matching visual that showed Cench delivering his lines from a cafe and different rooms of a residence. This was all interspersed with shots of a girl enjoying a night out with her friends before returning to her bedroom alone.

It's been two years since Central Cee liberated his most recent full-length effort, 23, which was largely featureless — except for the internationally driven posse cut "Eurovision" with Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2 Anti, Morad, Beny Jr, ASHE 22, and Freeze Corleone. The project debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums, U.K. Independent Albums and U.K. R&B Albums charts. 23 also earned the West London star a gold certification.

Since then, Central Cee maintained his momentum via loose hits like "Doja," "LET GO" and "Me & You," along with collaborations alongside the likes of Drake, PinkPantheress, and The Kid LAROI. He also teamed up with Dave for the smash EP Split Decision, which managed to earn a top 10 placement on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. Press play on Central Cee's "I Will" video below.