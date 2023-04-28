Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Dec. 24), Beyoncé unveiled a new teaser for her upcoming Netflix holiday performance. On Christmas Day, the Houston icon will head back to her hometown to rock the halftime show during the NFL’s matchup between the Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. “I’m sending you big joy and love on this cowboy Christmas Eve,” Bey wrote on Instagram. “I’ll see y’all tomorrow in my city.” The short clip also showed the decked-out singer strumming a banjo before giving a wink to the camera.

When Mrs. Knowles-Carter takes to the field, it won’t just be the crowd looking on in amazement. During a press conference on Monday (Dec. 23), Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about the opportunity to catch what’s sure to be an electrifying set.

“I’m going to go out there and watch,” he confirmed. “It’s my first time seeing Beyoncé perform. And it’s at our game? That’s dope. I’ma go out and watch.” Jackson then apologized in advance to his head coach, John Harbaugh, who will presumably be more focused on the outcome of the game.

Many expect the highly anticipated appearance to feature live renditions of select cuts from COWBOY CARTER, a country and Americana-focused body of work that Bey liberated back in March. The genre-bending effort contained 27 tracks and a wealth of assists from Shaboozey, Dolly Parton, Tanner Adell, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson and more.

The universally acclaimed effort skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 407,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. COWBOY CARTER also topped the Americana/Folk Albums, Top Album Sales and Top Country Albums charts, the last of which was a monumental first for a Black woman. As REVOLT previously reported, Bey also became the first Black woman to score a No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart thanks to the infectious hit “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”