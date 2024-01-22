Image Image Credit Sergey Mironov via Getty Images Image Alt Podcast microphone on desk in studio Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Enter the vibrant world of the “Double Dose Podcast” with hosts Chanda and Chanelle Reynolds — two dynamic sisters connected through their twin synergy and unwavering faith in God. Their podcast first began as an extension of their international Christian digital platform, Double Portion. Fortunately, it blossomed into a show that allows them to boldly share their testimonies and support those on the path of living a faith-based lifestyle.

Even as twins, they have each carved out distinct professional paths that showcase their unique strengths and individuality. Dr. Chanda is an esteemed psychologist celebrated for her insights into the human mind while Chanelle is a powerful NFL executive known best for her strategic prowess. Together, they light up conversations with their infectious humor and energy. But don’t let their laughter fool you — the sisters are also incredibly skilled at navigating serious discussions. They fearlessly tackle complex topics like sexuality, navigating religious trauma and uncovering your divine purpose, all while blending wit with deep insight. Whether bantering with each other or featuring experts to offer fresh perspectives, Chanda and Chanelle welcome listeners to embark on a journey where faith meets everyday challenges and triumphs.

Get to know the showstopping twins and let their spiritual journeys inspire you in REVOLT’s insightful and exclusive interview:

As twins, each with your own distinct perspective, what unique traits or qualities define your sister?

Chanda: It’s funny because we both advocate for equity in our respective lanes. We do similar work in our careers, which allows us to align on many conversations together. [My] distinct perspective allows [me] to view things through a mental health lens, so [I] always [see] things from that perspective. Chanelle has a business lens so she often views things from that.

What inspired you to start “Double Dose Podcast,” and how has it evolved from its early episodes?

Chanelle: “Double Dose Podcast” actually started as the Double Portion Mobile App. We understood that we had a community who looked up to us, and we wanted to point them back to Jesus. It was a Christian Mobile App that gave our audience a daily word of inspiration. The app also had features such as various communities, Bible Study Resources and special offers. We understood that our audience wanted to hear our voices and perspectives a bit more, so the mobile app quickly evolved into “Double Dose Podcast.”

How do you maintain the balance between your career ambitions and your spiritual lives?

Chanelle: Honestly, the two are intertwined. One of our favorite scriptures is Matthew 6:33 — “But seek ye first the Kingdom of God in his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you.” We understand that as long as we keep God first, the career aspirations and the success will come.

How do you decide on the topics and guests for your podcast episodes?

Chanda: We cover topics on business, career and culture with faith being the root of all of that. Of course, we like to have fun and engaging conversations. We like to talk about what’s viral right now, but at the core of our show, the hope is for everyone to have an encounter with God.

What motivates your willingness to openly discuss with subjects that are often considered taboo, such as sex and finances?

Chanda: Because everyone else seems so afraid to talk about it! God is a creator — He created sex, and He created money. Why don’t Christians talk about them more?

We also are friends with some dope people in the Body of Christ, so it is a quick call for us to have people like Brittany Broaddus-Smith, the No. 1 Christian Sexologist, on our show to talk about Christian marriages and the taboo topic of sex.

What standout moments or highlights have defined your journey in podcasting so far?

Chanda: We’ve had such an amazing time being a part of the REVOLT Podcast Network. Our favorite moments have been connecting with our guests! We’ve had people like Pastor Adrian Davis, Pastor Mike Jr. and some more heavy hitters in the pipeline — so stay tuned!

What visions do you have for Double Dose Podcast in the future?

Chanelle: We definitely want to take this show on the road and connect with our audience live, face-to-face and in every major city!

What advice would you give to other young Christians who aspire to pursue their passions while honoring their faith?

Chanelle: This may sound taboo but really study Psalms 37:4 — “Delight yourself in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart.” Seek happiness in Jesus and allow God to work everything else out according to his will and his plan for your life.