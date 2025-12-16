Image Image Credit Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / MG25 / Contributor via Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images, and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Usher attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Martin Lawrence attends the "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" Miami Screening on June 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Aaliyah attends the 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios on June 3, 2000 in Culver City, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Before social media could turn someone into a sensation overnight, TV talent shows were one of the few places where young performers could be seen — and “Star Search” set the blueprint. During its original run from 1983 to 1995, followed by a brief early-2000s revival, the series became a proving ground for kids with big dreams, offering a national stage for singers, comedians, dancers, and spokesmodels. The list is stacked: Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland competing as Girls Tyme, Usher showing early confidence, and comedians like Dave Chappelle and Martin Lawrence sharpening their voices.

In no particular order, here are 18 celebrities who appeared on “Star Search” as kids.

1. Beyoncé

Before Destiny’s Child became one of the most influential groups in music, Beyoncé was part of Girls Tyme, the crew that competed on “Star Search” and lost to a rock band. She later explained how that moment stayed with her creatively. “In my mind, we would perform on ‘Star Search,’ we would win, we would get a record deal, and that was my dream at the time. It's no way in the world I would've ever imagined losing as a possibility,” she said in part two of her “Self-Titled” feature in 2013. “The reality is sometimes you lose, and you're never too good to lose, and you're never too big to lose. You're never too smart to lose. It happens, and it happens when it needs to happen, and you have to embrace those things.” The experience helped form the foundation of her artistic confidence and the understanding that even setbacks can spark something bigger.

2. Kelly Rowland

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kelly Rowland performs onstage during "The Boy Is Mine" tour at Barclays Center on November 20, 2025 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Kelly Rowland was also in Girls Tyme, and she remembers that loss vividly. “I’ll never forget my experience on ‘Star Search’ and knowing what that ‘no’ felt like,” she told INSIDER in 2019. She recalled crying with the group but still feeling a spark that pushed them forward. Rowland has said the moment later helped her as a judge, because she knew what it meant to dream big at a young age. Even without a win, she left with a lesson that followed her through Destiny’s Child and beyond.

3. Usher

Image Image Credit Rich Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher during the Billboard Live Music Summit at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Usher stepped onto the stage as a teenager and performed under his full name, Usher Raymond. According to BET, his appearance caught the attention of a LaFace Records representative watching at home, which eventually led to him meeting the label’s co-founder L.A. Reid. That moment helped kick-start his journey as a recording artist. His early confidence, and the fact that someone important happened to be watching, became a major turning point.

4. Aaliyah

Image Image Credit Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aaliyah during Aaliyah at The Forum at The Forum in Inglewood, California, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

A young Aaliyah performed “My Funny Valentine” on the show, showing the poise and control she would later become known for. Though she didn’t walk away with the win, her appearance was one of the early signs that she was meant for the spotlight. Not long after, she began the path that would lead her to becoming one of R&B’s most memorable artists.

5. Dave Chappelle

Image Image Credit Slaven Vlasic / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala on April 30, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Dave Chappelle stepped onto the Star Search stage at 19 years old, introduced by the host Ed McMahon as the “youngest comedian in Star Search history.” His set was quick but sharp — touching on Batman and Robin avoiding the neighborhoods “that need it” and the dangers of delivering pizza in Washington, D.C., where he joked he got robbed so often he had to carry a gun just to get through a shift. Chappelle earned a perfect four-star score that night and even had McMahon laughing during their onstage chat. “[My grandmother] loves you. This is her favorite show. She buys Alpo and doesn't even have a dog. All because of you,” he told the host, referring to McMahon doing commercials for Alpo on the "Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." He didn’t win the overall competition, but the appearance became one of the early steps toward the comedy career that followed.

6. Justin Timberlake

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the 'Forget Tomorrow' World Tour at Barclays Center on October 07, 2024 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Long before his boy band days, Justin Timberlake competed on the show as Justin Randall. He performed with a country twang and ultimately lost, something he later joked might have been the best thing for him. He once said in “Justin Timberlake: A Biography” that if he had won even once, he might never have auditioned for “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.” Sometimes losing opens the next door — and Timberlake’s path is a perfect example.

7. Martin Lawrence

Image Image Credit Chad Salvador / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Martin Lawrence at Netflix's "Being Eddie" Los Angeles premiere held at Tudum Theater on November 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Martin Lawrence reached the final round as a young stand-up. He didn’t win, but his appearance was enough to get the attention of people at Columbia Pictures, who offered him a role on “What’s Happening Now!!” That gig became his first onscreen job. Speaking with GQ in 2020, he reflected on that early breakthrough, saying, “It’s first of all, a dream come true, that you can't believe. You're starting to make more money than you've ever made in your life. More people are around you than you've ever been around, and they're telling you they love you and how good you are."

8. Tatyana Ali

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tatyana Ali attends Hello Sunshine's Second Annual Shine Away Experiential Event, Connected by AT&T at Nya Studios on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before she became Ashley Banks from “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air,” Tatyana Ali competed on “Star Search” as a young vocalist — and won more than once. She had already appeared on “Sesame Street,” but “Star Search” gave her a chance to show audiences another side of her talent.

9. Billy Porter

Billy Porter competed in the singing category and delivered performances strong enough to win. Reflecting on that moment during a 2021 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” he broke down what the prize money actually meant to him at the time. “After taxes, it was $44,000, and I didn’t have a financial person to talk me through it,” he said. “I’m from the hood, so I didn’t know what to do. I should’ve bought an apartment in Midtown. I didn’t know that was what you were supposed to do with your money, so it just sat in the bank, and I got my teeth fixed, because I was trying to be a movie star. So, thank you, ‘Star Search,’ for my teeth.” It’s a story he now shares with humor, marking an early chapter in a career built on reinvention.

10. Loni Love

Image Image Credit Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Loni Love attends The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Presented By Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Loni Love competed in the 2003 reboot and reached the finale. She later wrote about the experience in 2024, sharing, “My very first tv appearance was in 2003 for the rebooted ‘Star Search’ on @cbstv with host @arseniohall. I received perfect scores until I got to the finale. I lost the competition and 100,000, but it turned out to be the best loss because I was able to work immediately in television and booked VH1… Sometimes a loss is a win.” Her perspective shows how much one TV moment can reshape a career.

11. Countess Vaughn

Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actress Countess Vaughn attends the premiere party for TV One's 'Hollywood Divas' at OHM Nightclub on October 7, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Countess Vaughn won the junior vocalist category as a child, showing early vocal control and charm, long before audiences met her on “The Parkers” and other shows.

12. Britney Spears

Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

A young Britney Spears competed on the show and performed “Love Can Build a Bridge.” She lost that round, and the appearance became a small but memorable chapter in her early journey, years before she became one of pop’s defining artists.

13. Garcelle Beauvais

Image Image Credit Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Garcelle Beauvais attends CORE Livestream Benefit Concert Celebrating 15 years of Global Impact at Ross House on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Long before reality TV or talk shows, Garcelle Beauvais appeared on “Star Search” as a spokesmodel. She competed in the category and was featured in the spokesmodel finals, which included a photoshoot segment.

14. Christina Aguilera

Image Image Credit Chris Haston / WBTV via Getty Image Image Alt Christina Aguilera appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing December 9, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Christina Aguilera delivered a standout vocal performance on the show as a child, even though she didn’t win her round. Years later, she reflected on the moment in a 1999 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “I was a good sport about it. My mom made me go back out and shake his hand and tell him I was happy he won. Tears were running down my face.”

15. Tiffany Evans

Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tiffany Evans attends the BET Awards on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Tiffany Evans made her mark on the reboot of the show. Her run included multiple strong performances and won a perfect score in all of them. One of her standout moments was her powerful performance of “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going,” which helped her secure a record deal and launch her R&B career.

16. Machel Montano

Image Image Credit Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Machel Montano visits SiriusXM Studios on August 27, 2024 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Machel Montano performed on the show as a very young soca artist, delivering “Too Young to Soca” and introducing many U.S. viewers to the genre for the first time. His appearance marked a significant early step in a journey that would make him one of the most recognizable figures in Caribbean music.

17. Tori Kelly

Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tori Kelly attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before the world heard her powerhouse vocals, Tori Kelly appeared on the early-2000s revival of the show. She didn’t advance, but the experience was one of the early building blocks of her path — one that later included singing competitions, viral covers, and a growing fan base.

18. Sinbad

Image Image Credit John Sciulli / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Comedian Sinbad attends the Fulfillment Fund's Spring Fundraising Celebration Honoring UCLA at Sony Pictures Studios on April 13, 2019 in Culver City, California. ( Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Before he became a household name, Sinbad competed in the comedy category. He won his first round and later lost in the finals, but the appearance still helped him get noticed. Soon after, he began landing roles and building the reputation that made him one of comedy’s recognizable voices. Like many comedians on the show, the stage served as an early launching pad.

From powerhouse vocalists to comedy legends, “Star Search” gave these stars their first shot at the spotlight. Whether they won or lost, each performance helped shape the careers that followed. The show’s legacy lives on in the artists who continue to influence the culture today.