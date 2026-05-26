Image Image Credit Alex Wong/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Congressional Black Caucus Chairperson Yvette Clarke (D-NY) speaks during a news conference on opposition to the SCORE Act in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter to more than 250 corporations urging them to oppose GOP-led redistricting efforts that could eliminate majority-Black U.S. House districts.

Lawmakers are asking companies to publicly condemn the new maps, meet with CBC members, and disclose political donations tied to states pursuing the changes.

A federal court blocked Alabama from using a GOP-backed map that would have reduced the state to one majority-Black district for the 2026 elections.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is calling on corporate America to take a public stand against Republican-led redistricting efforts that lawmakers say would weaken Black political representation.

On Tuesday (May 26), the CBC sent a letter to more than 250 companies urging them to oppose state-level map changes that seek to eliminate majority-Black U.S. House districts. According to the Associated Press, the letter targeted major corporations across the country, including companies that previously spoke out in support of voting rights and racial justice.

The appeal points back to 2021, when several major companies backed Business for Voting Rights, a coalition that pushed Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Target, PayPal, Intel, Salesforce, and Starbucks were among the companies connected to that prior effort.

Rep. Yvette Clarke, who chairs the CBC, described the move as “putting corporate America on notice.” Rep. Steven Horsford added that the caucus wants corporations to “stand on the side of democracy, fairness and equal representation.” Ultimately, the CBC is asking companies to publicly condemn the redistricting plans, meet with CBC members about protecting voting rights, and disclose political donations to Republican politicians in states pursuing new maps.

The letter comes after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling weakened a key part of the Voting Rights Act, opening the door for several Republican-led states to revisit congressional districts that helped protect minority representation. CBC members have argued that the new push is not just about party control, but about reducing Black voters’ ability to choose candidates who reflect their communities.

Redistricting fight expands beyond Congress

The corporate letter follows another CBC-backed pressure campaign aimed at college athletics. Last week, the NAACP launched its “Out of Bounds” campaign, calling on Black athletes, recruits, fans, alumni, and consumers to withhold support from public universities in states accused of weakening Black voting power. CBC members backed that call while also opposing the SCORE Act (Supporting College Opportunity and Reaching Excellence Act), arguing that major college athletics institutions should not benefit from federal legislation while remaining silent on attacks against Black political representation.

The battle is also playing out in court. On Tuesday, a federal court blocked Alabama from using a Republican-backed congressional map that would have left the state with only one majority-Black district, keeping a previously approved map in place for the 2026 elections.