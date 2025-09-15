Image Image Credit Carlos Boozer and Janaye Robinson Image Alt Carlos Boozer and Janaye Robinson pose as a couple Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bravo’s reality dating series “Kings Court” put three high-profile men — NBA veteran Carlos Boozer, WWE star Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard, and model Tyson Beckford — in the spotlight as they searched for lasting love. Hosted by Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete, the show followed the trio as they opened up to a bevy of accomplished women, navigating both chemistry and cameras while trying to find their queens.

For Boozer, the experience was both unexpected and rewarding. Known for his two NBA All-Star appearances and NCAA championship (not to mention gold medals and a Hall of Fame distinction), he’s now being recognized for his willingness to show vulnerability on television. His connection with contestant Janaye Robinson became one of the series’ most-talked-about storylines, offering viewers an intimate look at the balance between authenticity, attraction, and the pressures of dating in the public eye.

In the exclusive conversation below, Boozer and Robinson reflected on their first impressions, lessons learned, and how they’re preparing to grow their relationship beyond the lights of “Kings Court.”

What stood out about each other during that first day impression?

Carlos Boozer: Honestly, when I came down the runway — that was, by the way, the first runway I’ve ever been down — I just noticed her right away. She was beautiful, glowing like she always is. And I wanted to get to know her right away. So, as soon as we got done with the runway show, I wanted to run right to her and start asking a bunch of questions and catch a vibe.

Janaye Robinson: Honestly, he was just my type. I was very interested in him and only him the second that he came down the runway. And I wanted to get to know him, too. I don’t know, you just seemed like you had a great vibe to you. Great personality. I liked your little dance move that you did at the end of the runway. And I was really interested. I was really intrigued to get to know a little bit more about him. I did not know who he was before sitting down and talking with him. So, I was intrigued.

Has being on the show taught you anything about yourselves as individuals or as partners?

Boozer: I learned a lot, honestly. [Since] we filmed the show last summer... we couldn’t post anything, but we still had to build a relationship because, obviously, we made it through the storm, right? We picked each other when the show came to an end, and we’ve been doing it every day. So, the interesting thing was like, how great a relationship can be even with having some of the restrictions. So, for me, it’s going to be even greater when the handcuffs come off, so to speak, and we can post on social media and go around and live our lives without having any restrictions. It’s going to heighten what we already feel for each other, in my opinion.

Robinson: And I think for me, something I learned from the show is, No. 1, authenticity is the most important thing. And I think when you’re authentically yourself and you’re open, then you’ll shine even brighter than you would have if you weren’t. So, I think that was a big thing for me. And then also, I think just from the experience in general in this past year — [and] now that the show is out — I feel like I’ve learned that what people don’t know, they can’t ruin. I think this whole year, it’s been amazing to be with him, just us two and have nobody know about it. And it’s been interesting to have the show be airing and a lot of people have opinions and comments. And I know they tell you not to read the comments, but, you know, this is my first anything like this... I’m really happy we had a lot of peace this past year, just us two. I’m obviously looking forward to everything too. Like being out in the open. I just think I learned that there’s some things you just want to keep close to you.

Janaye, how do you stay grounded in those moments on the show as you’re being compared to others?

Robinson: I think just remembering who I am. I am one-of-one in my own mind. There’s a reason why we connected. There’s a reason why he chose me. And I just think I stand on that. I know who I am. I know on the show, it kind of seems like I’m a little insecure, a little unsure of who I am, but I really do wholeheartedly know who I am and what I have to offer. I think that’s what keeps me grounded. Grounded is reminding myself of what I bring to the table in a potential relationship and just who I am as a person.

Carlos, “Kings Court” requires a level of vulnerability that folks might not have expected from an NBA great like yourself. Is this the first time you engaged on that level? And if so, was it natural for you?

Boozer: Yeah, I came out with a book a couple of years ago. So, [it’s] a little different when you’re reading it on paper -- but on live camera, when you’re being vulnerable in your relationship, it’s the first time I was ever doing that. I think it’s very unique to be vulnerable on camera in front of an audience and trying to get to know somebody who you’re actually really interested in. But after, you forget about the cameras and you’re just like, “Look, I’m just going to lock in on Janaye and tell her what it is.” And at some point, I got comfortable with it. And I think she did too. It just took a little bit of getting used to in the very beginning, but no matter who you are, if you’re a basketball player or a journalist, it’s very different dating on camera, but at some point, we got comfortable with it.

What advice would you give someone who is thinking about putting their heart on the line in front of cameras?

Boozer: I would piggyback off of what Janaye said. I think the biggest thing that drew us to each other right away was just us being ourselves, like being authentic, being true to who you are. If you’re going to sign up to go date on camera or be public about your love life, just be who you are. You’re going to have people that rock with you and want to cheer you on. You’re going to have people that are going to be haters. That’s all part of the business of being on TV. But, ultimately, you’ll always be proud of being who you are, no matter what, [no matter] how the edit goes, because you’re being your true self.

Robinson: I think for me, I would just say go for it. I had an amazing experience, not just because I left with him, but I just feel like, you know, you’re connecting with people ... You’re meeting new people. There really is no bad thing that can really happen from an experience like this. Yes, obviously, the goal is to leave with someone, especially if it’s a dating show like this. But the worst thing that could happen is you make amazing friendships... You meet people... It’s a good way to network. You’re also just one decision away from a completely different life. You just have no idea what could happen if you say yes. So, I am all for it.

What’s one thing you’ll both carry into your relationship beyond the show?

Robinson: That’s a good question. I don’t know. I would say for me, just blinders on again. I feel like it was so nice to have the peace of being able to really intentionally just focus on us two and building our relationship now that it’s open and out there. Distracting noise can be ... distracting. So, I think for me, just continuing to be super intentional and focused on continuing to grow our relationship and blossom into what we have potentially become.

Boozer: Yeah. That’s what I was going to say. We’re so intentional about our relationship. She lives in Tampa, I live in Miami, and we make time for each other, you know what I mean? With the goals of hopefully moving in together when the time is right, as we continue to grow the relationship. I would say just our intentions are awesome because we really do make time for one another. And we communicate like crazy. Like, we talk about everything. We’re very open with each other, very honest with each other. So, those two things: the communication and being intentional.