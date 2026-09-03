Image Image Credit Humberto Romero/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jonathan Meléndez of Camilo Séptimo performs during Vive Latino in Mexico City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Authorities believe the deaths of Jonathan Meléndez, his pregnant wife, their daughter, and nanny were a targeted attack near Mexico City.

Police have detained two suspects and are investigating a possible robbery motive, although official updates are limited so far.

Tributes from the music community highlight Meléndez’s significant role in Camilo Séptimo and the band’s distinctive sound.

Jonathan Meléndez, keyboardist and co-founder of Mexican indie rock band Camilo Séptimo, was shot and killed alongside his pregnant wife, their 3-year-old daughter, and the family’s nanny inside their home near Mexico City. Meléndez was 38. His wife, Ana Paula, was 35 and four months pregnant, according to authorities.

The victims were discovered late Tuesday (Sept. 1) in the family's apartment in Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico. CNN reported that the second woman was 21-year-old Aleida Romero Victorio, whose relatives confirmed she worked for the couple as a nanny. The family dog was also killed. A 6-year-old boy was found alive and unharmed inside the residence.

Authorities said the killings are believed to have occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Two of the victims were found with their hands bound, according to the State of Mexico Attorney General’s Office. Investigators have since arrested two men in connection with the deaths.

One of those arrested, Diego Sebastián “N,” was described by prosecutors as an associate of Meléndez and the probable perpetrator. Gerardo “N” is also being investigated for alleged involvement. Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said one suspect allegedly took advantage of his relationship with one of the victims to gain access to the home.

Citing the Mexican A.G., N+ reported that robbery is among the possible motives being investigated. Prosecutors have not publicly laid out the full circumstances surrounding the killings and said additional information will be disclosed at the appropriate stage of the legal proceedings.

Camilo Séptimo paid tribute to Meléndez on social media, saying the group would remember him “with immense love and gratitude.” The band added that it was honoring “his life, his music, his light” and extended condolences to the families affected by the killings.

Jonathan Meléndez helped build Camilo Séptimo’s sound

Meléndez was one of Camilo Séptimo’s co-founders and worked beyond his visible role on keyboards. Credits for the group’s latest album, MAPAS II, show him working as a producer and multifaceted engineer. He also received songwriting credits across the 2026 project, including “Sombra,” “Abril,” “Órbita,” and “Minutos.”