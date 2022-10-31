Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Cactus Plant Flea Market AF1 sneakers Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM) is one of the designer brands currently controlling the streetwear zeitgeist! Created in 2015 by the elusive Cynthia Lu, CPFM started with hand-sewn and DIY garments, and is now recognized worldwide for its puff-print graphics and childlike ingenuity. Naturally, sneakers would come next for the innovative and culturally cool brand, and its footwear releases have not disappointed. From Nike Dunks with Swarovski crystals to Grinch-inspired Dunks with overgrown green fur, CPFM continues to push the boundaries of shoe design. Let's get into this week's “Kickin’ Facts” review of the company’s most chill collaboration: The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1!

What the CPFM AF1 lacks in design reworking, it more than makes up for in detail. The iconic Nike AF1 silhouette is untouched except for CPFM's signature puff-printed, reflective phrases "AIR" on the right shoe and "SUNSHINE" on the left, both embossed boldly across its monochromatic upper. Although the eye immediately registers the puff print, other details like the colorful heat-press insoles, unique brown CPFM sneaker box, and furry dust bag with more signature graphics also aid in making the quirky release a must-have for collectors.

Lately, the designer AF1 has become a major trend for clothing brands and even musical artists. When companies tap into its aesthetic, the result has been the same for the majority: An unchanged AF1 in silhouette and style with the minimal addition of the brand's logo. Supreme, Cactus Jack by Travis Scott, and even Drake’s Nocta line have all debuted AF1s with minor aesthetic changes and an added logo. Cactus Plant Flea Market executed this offering from a similar vantage point -- but with their eye-catching phrases, XL font, and added details, they certainly stand out.

What are your thoughts on the latest CPFM x Nike AF1 release? Would you cop? The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low "White" was released on May 7 for $150 and is available at various resell sites.