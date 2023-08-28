Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark/Contributor via Getty Images, WWD/Contributor via Getty Images and WWD/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bun B, Travis Scott and Pusha T Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bun B is weighing in on one of rap’s most talked-about moments this week — Pusha T’s brutal takedown of Travis Scott on Clipse’s latest single “So Be It” — and says the Houston hitmaker has a tough decision ahead.

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s “Night Cap” podcast, the UGK legend dissected the beef from multiple angles, calling Pusha “a dangerous man” and predicting that Travis won’t stay silent for long.

“This dude operates in a space where he really don’t have nothing to lose,” Bun said, referencing a conversation he once had with the late DJ Clark Kent. Most entertainers have to stay in the public’s good graces to eat. Push doesn’t. As long as Pharrell’s eating, he’s eating.

That lack of dependency on playlisting, touring or brand partnerships, Bun argued, gives Push a certain creative freedom and makes him a risky opponent. “You try to avoid at all costs a man with nothing to lose,” he added, further pointing out that Push isn’t worried about losing friends, opportunities or money. “You [gotta] be very careful when you decide to go toe-to-toe with somebody like that.”

Pusha T’s “So Be It” diss track sparks tensions over Travis Scott and Drake

The diss that started the fire came during the final verse of “So Be It,” where Pusha rapped, “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me, Calabasas took your b**ch and your pride in front of me, her utopia had moved right up the street, and her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat.”

In a GQ interview, Push explained the backstory, saying he felt disrespected when Scott visited Pharrell’s studio in Paris and played an unreleased version of “MELTDOWN” from UTOPIA — but withheld Drake’s verse, which ultimately took shots at both Pharrell and Pusha.

“He came to [Pharrell’s] studio... smiling, laughing, jumping around,” Push told the publication. “And then a week later, you hear ‘Meltdown,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].”

Bun B says a Travis Scott response is likely, but comes with risks

Bun B believes Travis, known for his own aggressive persona and hometown pride, won’t let it slide. “He’s from Houston... I wouldn’t be surprised if you hear something before the weekend is done,” Bun said. “It’s either go into it or act like it didn’t happen. But the problem is that the people are going to demand a response.”

Still, he cautioned that Scott is walking into a trap. “Pusha is a diss artist,” Sharpe added. “He got one of the best disses… he went at Drake,” he continued. Bun agreed, saying, “He operates in this state. This is not new to him. This is not a problem for him.” The Port Arthur legend expressed how Travis has a massive brand to protect — sneaker deals and international fame included.

As Bun also saw it, Push isn’t stopping with one or two names. “I think there’s a couple more targets,” he said. “There’s no telling who Pusha [doesn’t] like... and there’s no telling if he’s going to decide to speak on it.”

The rap veteran closed with a reminder about how beef works in the streaming era: “The technology is cheaper, so you ain’t got to wait and book no studio. Most of these dudes are multi-millionaires. They got a studio at the crib. You go in and make something about this right now or hold it back.”

With only two new Clipse songs out and both featuring direct shots, fans and insiders alike are bracing for a wild ride. As Bun puts it, “If he’s jumping off the porch, he’s gonna jump all the way off the porch, not two steps down.”