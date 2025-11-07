Image Image Credit Artwork for Bun B and Cory Mo’s ‘WAY MO TRILL’ LP Image Alt Bun B and Cory Mo pose in front of their classic catalog Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The album features Southern rap icons like Juicy J and Z-Ro alongside rising artists such as Monaleo and LaRussell.

A posthumous verse from Pimp C adds historical depth to the project.

Bun B describes the album as a bridge between generations in Southern Hip Hop.

Bun B is a busy man these days. On Friday (Nov. 7), the legendary emcee-turned-burger connoisseur and longtime collaborator Cory Mo released a new 10-track project titled WAY MO TRILL — a presumed continuation of the former’s iconic Trill series. The album features appearances from Juicy J, Project Pat, LaRussell, Monaleo, Young Dro, Z-Ro, 8Ball & MJG, Jay Worthy, and others — along with a posthumous hook from Pimp C. The set marks Bun B’s first full release since TRILLSTATIK 4 with Statik Selektah. Notably, the fifth installment of that series arrives this December.

In a conversation with Hot 97’s Nessa, Bun B framed the album within his ongoing pace and connection to multiple generations of rap listeners. “I believe that... the older you get, the more active you have to continue to be,” he said, citing peers like Scarface and Too $hort while describing continued touring and recording. Reflecting on the album’s themes, he noted the intergenerational throughline behind “Still Outside”: “It’s about the fact that after all these years that I’m still outside, I’m still doing it. And it also addresses the perceived division between the older artists and the younger artists.”

Several records pair Bun B with contemporaries and rising talent. On “Everywhere We Go,” he explained the record’s quick formation: “It was one of those Cory Mo beats that are familiar… These songs write themselves.” He credited his wife for suggesting Monaleo’s feature on “I Can’t Lie,” adding, “All her shows are sold out right now… and we’re just lucky that we got her early.” Discussing the project’s broader takeaway, Bun B said, “I still got it… As long as I feel like the music I make [contributes] to the culture, I want to keep making it.”

Bun B and Cory Mo deliver visuals for WAY MO TRILL

Alongside the album, Bun B and Cory Mo rolled out videos for “Better Believe It,” “Can’t Stop My Hustle,” and “I Can’t Lie.” Those can be enjoyed along with the full album stream below. Their recent run of collaborations preceding the project includes “Feel Good” with Devin The Dude and Mattie B, “The Ghetto” with Z-Ro, and “Mo Trill” with Jazzy Pha, Slim Thug, and Lil’ Keke.