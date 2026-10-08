Image Image Credit Spencer Platt / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A police officer stands outside the New Millenium Business Academy following a standoff with a New York City middle school teacher who had barricaded himself in a classroom for three hours before surrendering to police on April 24, 2009 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Police say surveillance footage captured Angel Carrasco leaving the Allerville Arms apartment building after the incident, and detectives found flowers they believe he brought while attempting to reconcile with Nathaly Ramirez.

ABC7 reported that the infant was transferred from Jacobi Hospital to Cohen Children's Medical Center for specialized treatment.

Ramirez's photograph was added to a memorial wall during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and WARM founder Stephanie McGraw said her organization would have helped the mother and child find safety.

An arrest has been made in the death of a young Bronx mother, and there's also hopeful news about her baby girl, who survived a fall from a 15th-floor balcony.

As REVOLT previously reported, Nathaly Ramirez died Tuesday (Oct. 6) after police say she and her 8-month-old daughter were pushed from an apartment balcony in the Bronx. Her baby was initially hospitalized in critical condition.

Now, authorities have taken the 23-year-old’s ex-boyfriend, Angel Carrasco, 31, into custody in connection with her death. According to ABC7 New York, he was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 7) after a close friend visited the NYPD's 49th Precinct and revealed where he was hiding. Members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force subsequently located him.

On Thursday (Oct. 8), a video showed Carrasco being escorted out of the precinct as a crowd shouted at him. The suspect appeared to smile toward the cameras. He faces charges including murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and assault, with an arraignment expected later that day.

While Ramirez's family mourns her death, her daughter has shown signs of recovery. ABC7 reported that the infant was in stable condition and had been transferred by helicopter from Jacobi Hospital to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Glen Oaks for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, investigators have uncovered additional details about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Police say surveillance footage captured Carrasco leaving the Allerville Arms apartment building after the incident. Detectives also discovered flowers inside Ramirez's apartment that they believe he brought while attempting to reconcile following recent disputes.

Authorities additionally confirmed a documented history of domestic violence between the former couple. In January, Carrasco was charged with slapping the victim during a dispute. Days later, he faced a burglary charge after allegedly entering her apartment without permission while searching for her.

Domestic violence advocate speaks out following Nathaly Ramirez's death

Ramirez's death has also drawn attention during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Her photograph was recently added to a memorial wall honoring victims of domestic violence. "It's a very painful moment today when we hung up Nathaly," Stephanie McGraw, founder and CEO of the Harlem-based domestic violence organization WARM, told ABC7.

McGraw said her organization would have helped Ramirez and her daughter find safety if they had reached out. "We wouldn't have asked any questions. We would have went in, we would have packed her up, we would have got her out and got her to safety," she added.