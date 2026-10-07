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Key Takeaways

Nathaly Ramirez, 23, died after she and her infant daughter fell from a 15th-floor apartment at 2550 Olinville Avenue in the Bronx.

Ramirez's daughter was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are seeking to speak with a man they believe knew Ramirez as they investigate the circumstances.

Tragedy struck when police say a 23-year-old mother and her 8-month-old child were pushed from a 15th-floor Bronx apartment Tuesday morning (Oct. 6). The mother, who was identified as Nathaly Ramirez, was declared dead at the scene, while her child, a baby girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to CBS' local New York City affiliate, the NYPD examined the 2550 Olinville Ave. apartment for evidence upon their arrival. They were called to the scene at 3:40 a.m., with the caller alerting them of two people being in distress at the time of the call.

Through their initial inspection, they determined that the mother and the daughter had suffered injuries "consistent with a fall." Police are looking to speak to a man they believe knew Ramirez, though they're unclear about their relationship.

Ramirez’s neighbor describes the incident as Bronx borough president responds

Yvette Richards, who has lived in the building for 30 years, says she heard screaming from an apartment before she heard a "loud sound" and saw the 8-month-old on the ground.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson addressed the incident while giving an update on the baby's condition.

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking tragedy following this morning’s incident at 2550 Olinville Avenue. We mourn the loss of the 23-year-old woman," she wrote in part. "We are praying for their family as the baby remains in critical condition and hoping for their recovery during this incredibly difficult time."

As mentioned, authorities are investigating the incident, so we will continue to keep our readers updated as more news regarding this tragedy comes to light. Please keep the Ramirez family in your heart and thoughts at this time.