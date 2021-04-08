Image Image Credit Bravo / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brittney Spencer and Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In March, Beyoncé tapped an array of Black country artists for her latest album, COWBOY CARTER. Among them was Brittney Spencer, who lent her voice to “BLACKBIIRD.”

Although several of the LP’s featured musicians spoke about their experiences, Spencer revealed why she wants to keep hers a secret for now. During an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the Baltimore-born singer was asked how “BLACKBIIRD” came about, to which she responded, “I don’t actually know.”

“I ain’t ready to talk about that yet; I ain’t gon’ lie. I feel like, as an artist, I want to respect her creative process, and I feel like whenever she’s ready to talk about that, she will,” Spencer continued. “I want to leave that for her. I love her, I admire her, and also, she’s Beyoncé, and she’ll tell the story.”

She added, “On a very heart level, people have plans for how they want to reveal stuff, and I just want to wait. Plus, I want to cherish this. I’m also the same person who will hold onto something for a long time.”

“BLACKBIIRD” was a rework of The Beatles’ 1968 song “Blackbird,” in which Paul McCartney sang about the problems Black women in America were dealing with at the time. Beyoncé’s modern update to the track also featured Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts.

Earlier this month, Shaboozey spoke with Billboard about working on COWBOY CARTER songs “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN’.” He said, “Everyone’s working at the same time and [in] different rooms, and I came in a couple of days and recorded some parts. [Beyoncé] heard them later and liked them. It’s cool how you don’t know until the last moment if your part made it or not.”

COWBOY CARTER debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with 407,000 album-equivalent units. It was also Spotify’s most-streamed project in a single day of the year.