Image Image Credit George Chan / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Police cars are seen parked at at the scene of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Two gunmen dressed in black fired several shots at Sydney's world-famous Bondi Beach, causing at least 10 injuries and three deaths, and setting off mass panic on a Sunday evening. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

The Bondi Beach shooting left 15 dead and over 40 injured during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney.

Officials labeled the attack antisemitic and confirmed it was an act of terrorism.

Australia is now considering stricter national gun control measures in response to the incident.

A Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach turned into one of Australia’s darkest moments on Sunday (Dec. 14), after a father and son allegedly opened fire on the crowd, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 40 others, according to officials. Police said the suspected gunmen targeted the Jewish community gathered for the “Chanukah by the Sea” event, which featured families, food, and children’s activities.

Authorities described the attack as terrorism and said it was “designed to target” Jewish people, per NBC News. Victims included a Holocaust survivor, a 10-year-old child, and two rabbis. The Chabad Organization confirmed that assistant Rabbi Eli Schlanger was among those killed. It also noted that the second rabbi, Yaakov Levitan, “was deeply involved in Chabad operations in Sydney.”

The suspected gunmen were identified by Australian Broadcasting Corporation as Sajid Akram, 50, who died at the scene from an exchange of gunfire with police, and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, who remains hospitalized under police guard. Police confirmed Naveed suffered critical injuries but has not yet been charged.

Video verified by ABC News captured the chaos as beachgoers fled around 6:45 p.m. One man, later identified by AP News as Ahmed al Ahmed, tackled and disarmed one suspected gunman before being shot in the shoulder. He is now undergoing surgery. His mother told reporters that the 42-year-old, who is a fruit shop owner and father of two, “has always been brave. He helps people. He’s like that.”

Authorities also recovered multiple firearms and improvised explosive devices from the scene.

How is Australia responding to the Bondi Beach Hanukkah shooting?

AP News reports that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and state leaders now plan to propose new firearm restrictions, including limits on the number of guns a person can own, stricter license reviews, and restricting gun ownership to Australian citizens. “The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws,” he said.