Image Image Credit Scott Olson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A flag flies at half-mast outside Roberto Clemente High school as a tribute to eighteen-year-old student Frances Colon on February 18, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Colon, who was shot and killed on Friday, was the third student from Clemente High School, a Westside school with less than 800 students, to be murdered in the past three months. Colon was the 51st person murdered in Chicago in 2013. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tiffany and Brian Durlak filed a civil rights complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights, accusing Antioch School District 34 of failing to address repeated reports of racial harassment and discrimination involving their children.

The family's attorneys allege that other Black students in District 34 experienced similar harassment, bullying, and unequal treatment with little accountability.

The Chicago Lawyers' Committee says the complaint may be among the first under Illinois' Racism Free Schools Law.

For more than seven years, three Black siblings in Illinois allegedly faced racial slurs, physical attacks and discrimination in the very place they were supposed to feel safe. Their parents say repeated pleas for help went unanswered, and they're taking their fight for accountability beyond the classroom.

According to a Tuesday (Oct. 6) report from the Lake & McHenry County Scanner, Tiffany and Brian Durlak filed a civil rights complaint against Antioch Community Consolidated School District 34 with the Illinois Department of Human Rights. The filing, submitted on behalf of their three children, alleges violations of the Illinois Human Rights Act.

The Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights, which represents the family, said the siblings allegedly endured ongoing racial harassment and discrimination at a predominantly white school. According to the organization, the mistreatment included physical assaults by white students, racial slurs from classmates, and discriminatory treatment by school staff.

Despite the parents' repeated attempts to address the situation, attorneys claim the district failed to take meaningful action. Attorneys also allege that other Black students experienced similar mistreatment, suggesting the concerns extended beyond one family.

Per the outlet, the family's legal representatives allege that District 34 failed to adequately address repeated reports of racial harassment and discrimination. The complaint raises concerns about the district's response to racial slurs, bullying, and other alleged mistreatment involving Black students.

Chicago Lawyers' Committee program counsel Adanna Love emphasized that the allegations reflect broader concerns. “Unfortunately, these are not isolated incidents that only impacted the Durlak family. Other Black families and Black students in District 34 have reported experiences of racial harassment, bullying, and different treatment with little accountability from the district,” Love said in a press release.

She also stressed the importance of holding school officials responsible for enforcing protections already established under state law. “It is critical that District 34 is held accountable to ensure they are enforcing existing protections under state law, making families and staff aware of these protections and policies, and ensuring safe environments for students of color,” she added.

What is Illinois' Racism Free Schools Law?

The family's complaint is believed to be among the first filed under Illinois' Racism Free Schools Law, according to the Chicago Lawyers' Committee.

The legislation, which took effect in 2024, requires school districts to establish anti-harassment policies, document discrimination complaints, and train employees to recognize and prevent racial mistreatment. It also makes a school's failure to address student-on-student racial harassment or discrimination a potential civil rights violation.

For the Durlaks, the legal action is about more than their own children's experiences. “This complaint is bigger than our three children. It raises what we believe are systemic issues in how minority children and families are treated within District 34,” Tiffany explained in the release.

She added, “This isn’t just about what happened to our kids anymore. It’s about making sure the next minority child who speaks up is heard, the next parent who raises concerns isn’t made to feel like they’re the problem, and another family doesn’t have to fight this hard just to get what every child should already have, a safe school experience where they are treated with dignity and respect.”

How has Antioch School District 34 responded to the racial discrimination allegations?

In a statement provided to the Lake & McHenry County Scanner, district Superintendent Aron Borowiak acknowledged receiving the complaint and pledged cooperation with investigators. “We will fully comply with the IDHR’s investigatory processes. District 34 is committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and inclusive teaching and learning environment for all students, staff, families, and community members. We make it a priority to ensure that students and families are supported and that there is always someone available to speak with if they have concerns,” he told the outlet.

Borowiak said reports of discrimination and harassment are investigated under district policies and applicable laws. He also cited state and federal student privacy protections as the reason the district could not discuss the specific allegations.

Meanwhile, the Durlak family is seeking accountability and stronger enforcement of existing safeguards so other students do not face similar experiences.