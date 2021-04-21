Image Image Credit Anadolu / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt George Floyd Memorial service at North Central University Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship, established at North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has sparked controversy with accusations of bias, as detailed in a federal complaint filed by the Legal Insurrection Foundation. In an NBC News report published earlier today (March 29), the conservative nonprofit alleged that the scholarship's eligibility criteria violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which “prohibits discrimination based on race, color and national origin” in federally funded programs.

The basis of the complaint lies in the scholarship's requirement that applicants must identify as Black or African American to be considered. Consequently, individuals outside of this racial category are automatically ineligible for the award. The complaint, which was submitted by attorney Ameer Benno and Cornell University law professor William Jacobson, argued that such exclusionary practices, regardless of the intended purpose, constitute unlawful discrimination under Title VI.

North Central University, who served as host for a memorial service held in honor of Floyd in 2020, has not responded to the allegations at the time of this article. However, the university previously stated that the scholarship aimed to support the educational aspirations of young Black American leaders. Despite the controversy, the institution will continue to accept applications for the upcoming academic year, with the recipient set to be announced by June.

"It is time to invest like never before in a new generation of young Black Americans who are poised and ready to take leadership in our nation. So, university presidents, let’s step up together,” said North Central University President Scott Hagan, Ph.D., during the aforementioned service. “This is truly an undeserved honor for our university. I’ve been praying all week that this sacred space would become a table of healing for the Floyd family, the City of Minneapolis, and the world that is grieving beyond these walls.”

Those interested in donating to the scholarship fund can head here for additional information.