Political commentary has always been about more than soundbites and headlines. It’s about shaping conversations, challenging power, and making sure communities see themselves reflected in the national dialogue. For Black America, that work has often meant pushing back against erasure and demanding space in arenas where voices of color have been historically overlooked.

Today, a wide range of Black commentators are carrying that torch across platforms. Some anchor major television shows with sharp analysis, while others use podcasts, classrooms, or digital spaces to break down complex issues in plain language. What unites them is their ability to bring real history and our everyday realities into political conversations that might otherwise feel distant or abstract.

This list highlights 14 people who continue to inform and push the dialogue forward. Each offers a unique perspective rooted in lived experience and expertise, all of which proves that commentary isn’t just about reacting to politics — it’s about reshaping the way we understand it.

1. Roland Martin

Roland Martin is one of the most enduring and influential voices in Black political media. Over a career that has included roles as executive editor of the Chicago Defender, host of “NewsOne Now” on TV One, and a CNN contributor, he has consistently combined sharp reporting with unapologetic analysis. He’s since launched “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” an independent news platform that blends digital-first journalism with grassroots reach. The show built a loyal audience and consistently ranks within the Top 100 of the YouTube Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart, a milestone that highlights both his adaptability and lasting impact.

2. Bakari Sellers

Bakari Sellers is an attorney, author, and CNN political commentator. The Morehouse graduate made history as the youngest Black elected official in the U.S. when he joined South Carolina’s House of Representatives at age 22. Sellers continues to amplify Southern politics, civic engagement, and community voices nationwide.

3. Joy Reid

Joy Reid is a journalist, author, and longtime television host who made history as cable’s first Black woman primetime anchor. A Harvard graduate, she built her career at MSNBC with shows like “AM Joy” and “The ReidOut,” known for sharp political analysis and accessible breakdowns of complex issues. She also created her own independent YouTube outlet, “The Joy Reid Show.”

4. Angela Rye

Attorney and political analyst Angela Rye is known for her sharp commentary across television, podcasts, and radio. She served as a political commentator for CNN, contributed to ESPN as a special correspondent, and formed “Native Land Pod” alongside Tiffany Cross and Andrew Gillum.

5. Jason Johnson

A political scientist and author, Jason Johnson built a career at the intersection of academia and media. He’s known for his work at Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism and Communication, writing “Political Consultants and Campaigns: One Day to Sell,” and frequent appearances on MSNBC to discuss campaigns and elections.

6. Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone Sanders-Townsend built her career as a political strategist before moving into broadcasting. She served as national press secretary for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and later as a senior adviser to Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Through platforms like MSNBC, she continues to merge campaign and government experience with small-screen analysis.

7. Marc Lamont Hill

Academic, author, and commentator Marc Lamont Hill boasts a decorated background in media and education. He taught at institutions including Temple University and the CUNY Graduate Center and has appeared as a host or analyst on entities such as BET News, Al Jazeera English, and The Joe Budden Network.

8. Elie Mystal

Elie Mystal is known for his role as justice correspondent at The Nation in addition to being a frequent guest on television and radio. A Harvard Law graduate and former litigator, he wrote widely about the U.S. legal system and is the author of “Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution.”

9. Van Lathan

Van Lathan is a journalist, producer, and podcaster who gained national attention during his time at TMZ. He has since co-hosted “Higher Learning” with Rachel Lindsay, contributed to The Ringer podcast network, and produced the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers, all of which have blended cultural commentary with political insight.

10. Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill is a journalist and commentator who first rose to prominence at ESPN, where she co-hosted “SC6” and “His & Hers.” She has since written for The Atlantic, launched podcasts like “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” and “SPOLITICS,” and co-founded Lodge Freeway Media.

11. Lynae Vanee

Poet, educator, and digital creator Lynae Vanee Bogues has been making waves through her blend of culture and commentary. Known for her viral “Parking Lot Pimpin’” series, she has partnered with national leaders, launched her self-care brand VANE, and developed REVOLT’s “The People’s Brief,” making politics accessible through creative storytelling.

12. Abby Phillip

Abby Phillip found prominence as a CNN anchor and political correspondent and is recognized for her sharp reporting on elections and governance. She has moderated presidential debates, reported for The Washington Post and Politico, and authored the book “A Dream Deferred,” which explores Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential run and its legacy.

13. Errin Haines

Errin Haines is a veteran journalist with experience at the Associated Press and The Washington Post. She is also an MSNBC analyst, known for sharp reporting on race, voting rights, and democracy. Due to issues she felt “were inherent in political journalism coverage,” she reset by becoming editor-at-large of The 19th*, a nonprofit newsroom centered on gender, politics, and policy.

14. Karen Hunter

Karen Hunter is a journalist, publisher, and talk show host whose career spans newspapers, books, and radio. A Pulitzer Prize–winning editorial board member during her time at the New York Daily News, she later launched “The Karen Hunter Show” on SiriusXM.