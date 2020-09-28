Image Image Credit Theo Wargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joy-Ann Reid Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Joy Reid returns to the mic with “The Joy Reid Show,” launching June 9 across YouTube and podcast platforms.

The show will blend political commentary, comedy and real-time fan interaction in a bold new format.

Guests include Amber Ruffin, Mayor Ras Baraka and other cultural and political voices shaping the moment.

Joy-Ann Reid is stepping into a new chapter — and she’s doing it on her own terms. The award-winning journalist and political analyst is launching the “The Joy Reid Show” on June 9, streaming Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on YouTube and all major podcast platforms. With a format that combines deep political analysis, comedy and community engagement, the show marks Reid’s most daring and personal move yet.

The “Joy Reid Show” will consist of smart takes and A-list guests

The first episodes of “The Joy Reid Show” promise a high-profile lineup: Comedian and writer Amber Ruffin headlines the premiere, followed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka — also a 2025 gubernatorial candidate — appearing in a special preview episode ahead of New Jersey’s primary. Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa’s former ambassador to the U.S., will also join the mix, alongside other voices shaping politics, culture and activism today.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been proud to serve as a trustworthy voice in journalism, particularly as a Black woman in spaces where the perspectives of women, and particularly women of color, are too often underrepresented,” said Reid. “This new podcast marks an exciting new chapter — an opportunity to reach broader audiences, build vibrant communities and lead thoughtful conversations on the issues that matter.”

“Freestyle Fridays” and Joy’s House integration will expand the experience

A standout feature of the show is its “Freestyle Fridays” segment — live, interactive episodes where Reid fields questions directly from fans and invites real-time discourse. Set in a custom-designed, basement-style studio, the podcast will also bring back her fan-favorite “Who Won the Week?” segment and plans to grow into a five-day-a-week schedule later in the year. Reid will also integrate her loyal Joy’s House Substack subscribers into the ecosystem, creating a full-circle content experience for listeners.

Produced by Image Lab Media Group, “The Joy Reid Show” will be a space for truth-telling, wit and cultural reflection, all delivered through the lens of one of journalism’s most uncompromising voices.