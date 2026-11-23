Image Image Credit JC Olivera/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BigXThaPlug at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Nov. 17 ceremony recognized songwriters behind some of the previous year's most-performed country records.

The Bailey Zimmerman collaboration debuted atop Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in April 2025.

I Hope You're Happy expanded BigXthaPlug's country collaborations to include Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Luke Combs, and more.

The country music industry's latest group of award-winning songwriters includes a familiar voice from Dallas. BigXthaPlug received his first BMI Country Award for “All The Way,” his collaboration with Bailey Zimmerman, during the organization's annual celebration in Nashville. The genre-bending number is a centerpiece of BigXthaPlug's August 2025 album, I Hope You're Happy, which brought together a wide-ranging roster of country collaborators, including Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Ella Langley, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, and Thomas Rhett.

BMI confirmed that the rapper, producer Krishon “Bandplay” Gaines, Jenna Johnson, and KK Johnson are among 38 first-time Country Award winners at the Nov. 17 ceremony. The awards recognize writers and publishers behind the previous year's most-performed country songs rather than selecting winners through fan voting. BMI announced the results the following day.

The achievement follows a strong debut for the genre-crossing record. Released April 4, 2025, “All The Way” entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs at No. 1, marking BigXthaPlug's first appearance on the chart. Billboard reported 24.1 million official U.S. streams and 8,000 sales during its opening tracking week. Its success also extended beyond country: The song reached No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

How BigXthaPlug built his career before crossing into country music

Before entering the country music conversation, BigXthaPlug established himself as one of Texas' rising rap voices. His 2023 debut album, Amar, named after his son, featured the breakout single “Texas,” which celebrated his home state and introduced wider audiences to his commanding Southern delivery. Later that year, the EP The Biggest delivered “Mmhmm,” another breakthrough that helped expand his national following.

His momentum continued with 2024's Take Care, a more personal project that explored fatherhood, family responsibilities, and the pressures accompanying his growing success. That body of work debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, a Top 10 then-benchmark for the fast-rising star.