Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Derrick Hayes speaks onstage during Invest Fest in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks moved up two spots year over year on Fast Casual’s 2026 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list.

Derrick Hayes received Top 25 Executive recognition during the Fast Casual Awards Gala.

The company continues expanding into new markets through franchising and multi-state growth efforts.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks just hit a major milestone. The Atlanta-founded brand rose to No. 4 on Fast Casual’s 2026 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, climbing from No. 6 last year.

Founded by Derrick Hayes, Big Dave’s grew from a gas station shop in Dunwoody, Georgia, into one of the country’s most talked-about dining brands. The latest recognition places Hayes among a select group of restaurant operators and further cements Big Dave’s as one of the few Black-founded and majority Black-owned brands to break into the Top 5 category in the ranking’s history, according to the company.

At the Fast Casual Awards Gala, Hayes was also named among the industry’s Top 25 Executives, a distinction that honors leaders helping drive innovation and growth across the fast casual space.

“This is bigger than business for me. We started with nothing but faith, family, and a dream,” Hayes said in a press release. “To now see Big Dave’s in the Top 5 in America — that’s not just growth, that’s legacy. And knowing what it represents for ownership, culture, and representation in this industry makes it even more meaningful. We’re still just getting started.”

The recognition follows Hayes’ April 2026 QSR Magazine cover feature, where he appeared as part of its “Fast Casual FutureMakers” issue. In recent months, Big Dave’s has also expanded into new markets, including Washington, D.C. and Tampa, FL.

Derrick Hayes says the brand is proving culture can scale

For Hayes, the ranking marks another step in Big Dave’s larger push to scale nationally without losing the culture-first identity that built its following. “We’re proving that brands built from culture, community, and authenticity don’t have to stay small,” he expressed. “They can scale. They can lead. And they can compete at the highest level in America.”

Founded in honor of Hayes’ late father, Big Dave’s is known for its Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks, halal-forward offerings, and community-focused identity. The company says it will continue to focus on disciplined growth, operational excellence, franchising, and protecting the culture behind the brand as it enters its next chapter.