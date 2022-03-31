Image Image Credit Spudds McKenzie Image Alt Derrick Hayes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What started as a humble operation in a 700-square-foot gas station is now being recognized as one of the country’s most influential fast-casual brands. Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, founded by Derrick Hayes, has officially ranked No. 6 on Fast Casual’s 2025 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list — making it the first majority Black-owned cheesesteak brand to achieve this honor.

“As one of the youngest black men to ever make the Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, the impact and inspiration that this award will have on future entrepreneurs who come from a similar background is not lost on me,” Hayes stated. “It’s an honor that my passion and purpose for this brand [are] being recognized, and I couldn’t do it without my incredible team and valued franchise partners.”

From gas station hustle to stadiums and the Southeast

Hayes, a West Philly native, named the restaurant in memory of his late father, David Hayes. After overcoming personal struggles and betting on himself in 2014, his first major break came when fellow Philly legend Eve visited his gas station spot and gave the food a co-sign.

From there, Big Dave’s grew into a regional powerhouse with locations across Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina — plus prime placement inside sports arenas like Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Orlando’s Kia Center.

President Jessie Bray earns top executive honors as brand eyes 100 franchise locations

Big Dave’s president, Jessie Bray, was also recognized individually, earning a spot on Fast Casual’s Top 25 Executives list for 2025. “I’m proud of the growth we have achieved so far as a brand, and it has been a pleasure working with Derrick to see his dream come true,” Bray expressed. “Being recognized as one of the top ‘Movers and Shakers’ helps pave the way to achieve our goal of 100 signed franchise locations by the end of the year. While being honored as one of the Top 25 Executives in Fast Casual shows our dedication to our team members. It’s our core values, business strategy, and fact-based decision making that are the keys to Big Dave's Cheesesteaks’ long-term success.”