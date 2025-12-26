Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images. Image Alt TV personality Mickey Lee attends Power Plays & Cocktails: A Big Brother Watch Party at Holiday Bar on September 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Mickey Lee’s death followed multiple cardiac arrests caused by flu complications, according to her family.

She was hospitalized and placed in the ICU days before her passing on Christmas Day.

Tributes from fans, past contestants, and the show’s host have highlighted her impact on the “Big Brother 27” community.

The “Big Brother” community is mourning the sudden passing of Season 27 contestant Mickey Lee. The bombshell and fan-favorite houseguest died during the evening hours on Christmas. She was 35 years old. Her family announced the tragic news on Friday (Dec. 26), just days after it was revealed that Lee had been hospitalized after suffering multiple cardiac arrests. The Jacksonville native was admitted to the ICU following complications from the flu.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on ‘Big Brother,’ where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike,” her family wrote in the heartbreaking post shared on Lee’s Instagram. “She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.” Her loved ones are requesting privacy at this time. Memorial service details will be shared at a later date.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the unsettling news. An Instagram follower commented, “This is absolutely devastating... Sending so many prayers and an abundance of love to the family.” A second user shared, “My heart just sank… I met Mickey recently and was drawn to her beautiful spirit and infectious energy. To her family — I am deeply sorry for your loss. We love and miss you, Mickey.” “Big Brother” Season 26 contestant T’kor Clottley wrote, “Mickey wasn’t just a houseguest. She was a beacon. I truly admired and looked up to her. Her authenticity, her power, and her kindness are just some of the markers of her character that I got to appreciate. And that’s after only knowing her for so little.”

Lee made her debut on the CBS game show when Season 27 premiered in July. Though she quickly became a fan favorite and early contender for the $750,000 prize, she was evicted in September. Her impact on viewers, however, has endured far beyond the show. See more of the ways fans remember her below.

The “Big Brother 27” contestant’s loved ones were initially hopeful that she would recover from the health emergency. They launched a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her medical journey, explaining to supporters that the TV personality had a long road ahead of her. According to the site, they were seeking $40,000 for expenses not covered by insurance, including specialist care, rehabilitation, family travel, lodging, and more. Donations continue to pour in even after her death.

What past health scares did Mickey Lee survive before her death?

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves shared a reflective post about her time with Lee. In it, she recalled the rising star’s past brush with death. She wrote, “Two months ago, I interviewed Mickey Lee on ‘God 101.’ That’s when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive. Last night God brought her home.”

As tributes continue to pour in, her legacy as a vibrant and authentic presence on “Big Brother 27” lives on. Rest in peace, Mickey Lee.