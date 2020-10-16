Image Image Credit Artwork for Bfb Da Packman's 'Forget Me Not' LP and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bfb Da Packman and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 29), Bfb Da Packman unveiled his new album, Forget Me Not, which consists of 15 songs with collaborations alongside DDG, Icewear Vezzo, Skilla Baby, Starlito, Yhung T.O. and more.

As it was revealed earlier this week, one of the project's cuts, the Rio Da Yung Og-assisted "Olympic S**t Talkin," was supposed to feature Drake. On Thursday (March 28), it was confirmed that the OVO star was inexplicably removed from the song, which left fans wondering what happened. Shortly after the LP was released, Bfb provided a short explanation.

"I couldn’t get it cleared," he tweeted. "Kendrick came out with the diss, and he put everything on hold." The diss that Bfb was referring to was Kendrick Lamar's verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," which served as a fiery message to both Drake and J. Cole.

"F**k sneak-dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches... Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it's just big me!" the Compton emcee rapped on the WE DON'T TRUST YOU standout before adding, "All your dogs gettin' buried, that's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary."

Back in 2022, Drizzy showed the Flint, Michigan, talent some love by gifting him NOCTA kicks for his fitness journey. "Bro, these came from Drake? Bro! This s**t came from Drake, n**ga!" he said. "You feel me? B**ch, I’m lit! F**k you talkin’ bout? I feel like Lil Yachty, no cap. Can’t no n**ga tell me s**t!”

Bfb continued, "2023, I’m going up! B**ch, I got Drake’s support, you feel me? I’ve been f**king with Drake since... I don’t know when. As a little fat kid, I used to go in my basement and play ‘A Night Off’ by Drake, n**ga. This s**t crazy, bro. I’m feeling like I made it! I’m about to go make my best songs this year, 2023.”

Check out Forget Me Not below.