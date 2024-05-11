Image Image Credit Screenshot from “BEYWATCH” video Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé made waves in a new music video that serves as both a throwback and a call to action. Titled "BEYWATCH," the visual, dropped on Election Day (Nov. 5), reimagined the COWBOY CARTER standout track “BODYGUARD” and showcased the singer in a series of costumes inspired by actress Pamela Anderson’s most iconic looks. She also urged fans to vote in the politically charged clip.

In one scene, Beyoncé channels Anderson's character from the 1996 film Barb Wire. As hinted at in the title, she then brought her own twist to Anderson’s classic red swimsuit from “Baywatch.” In another moment, she paid homage to the Playboy alum's memorable 1999 MTV Video Music Awards look, complete with a fluffy pink hat and sparkly leggings. The video wrapped up with “Happy Beylloween” and a final message in support of participating in the presidential election.

As REVOLT previously reported, the genre-bending talent and longtime collaborator Kelly Rowland publicly endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee at a Houston rally in October. “We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud, country, Texas women supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris,” Bey stated to the packed crowd. “A woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now: Unity. It’s impossible not to feel the energy in this room, the positivity, the community, the humanity. We are at the precipice of an incredible shift. The brink of history.”

She continued, “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we’re not divided. Our past, our present, our future merge to meet us here.”