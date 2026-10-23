Image Image Credit Yvette Glasco Image Alt Attendees at REVOLT and Target's "Bet on Black" Season 6 activation at Clark Atlanta University's (CAU) homecoming, October 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Homecoming at Clark Atlanta University is a celebration of everything the Panthers have built and everything they’re still building. So when it came time to introduce Season 6 of “Bet on Black,” the REVOLT series powered by Target, there was no better place to do it. This season puts six HBCU student entrepreneurs in the spotlight, and REVOLT met the culture right where it lives: on the Yard, in the middle of one of the best weekends of the year.

A portrait of the culture

At the center of the activation was a portrait experience built to capture the people, the style and the energy of the weekend. Every photo was framed on a postcard titled “All Bets on Black,” a keepsake and a reminder of what each attendee is doubling down on: themselves, their community and the future they’re building together. It’s the heart of the “Bet on Black” initiative, captured in a single frame.

The experience didn’t end when the flash went off. Each portrait was sent straight to the attendee’s inbox, followed by an email inviting them to tune in to Season 6, turning a homecoming memory into a front-row seat for the new season.

Fits, finds and freebies

Homecoming is a runway, and students came dressed for it. Full-length mirrors gave attendees the perfect spot to snap their outfits before heading back out to the Yard. Nearby, a grab-and-go table stocked with beauty and self-care essentials let students shop for free, with picks including The Honey Pot, Camille Rose, Play Pits, Juicy, PAPATUI, and Vaseline. Student appearances and “Bet on Black” promotional videos kept the energy high and gave everyone a reason to discover Season 6.

“You cannot become your best self by yourself”

No one connected the dots between “Bet on Black” and CAU better than Kuan Jackson, a Season 6 participant and Clark Atlanta student. As both a Panther and a founder, he brought an authentic student perspective to the weekend, and he spoke to REVOLT about what viewers can look forward to this season.

“You can expect a lot of substance,” he said. “It’s Blackness that cannot be replicated… Throughout the season, you’re literally gonna see how powerful all of us were, not just in our individual paths, but also as a collective. One thing that I always say is that you cannot become your best self by yourself.”

Asked why people should bet on Black businesses, especially now, Jackson didn’t hesitate. “Black is a divinity. It’s an energy. It’s a frequency that cannot be beaten,” he said. “When we talk about this idea of coming together and betting on one another, we genuinely cannot lose… A lot of times we aren’t responsible for falling, but we are beyond responsible for getting back up.”

Betting on the next generation

That spirit is exactly what “Bet on Black” was built on. Since REVOLT and Target launched the series, winners have received more than $2.69 million, and Target takes no equity in any of the businesses. Season 6, hosted by Marsai Martin, raises the stakes with a $500,000 prize and a cast made up entirely of HBCU students, building ventures in health technology, fashion, holistic wellness and AI.

Bringing the show to CAU Homecoming was about more than promotion. It was about meeting the next generation of Black founders on their campus, celebrating the community that shapes them and reminding everyone on the Yard that betting on Black is always a winning hand.

Season 6 of “Bet on Black” premiered digitally on Oct. 20. Catch new episodes every Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET on REVOLT's website, YouTube channel and app.