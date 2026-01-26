Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 8 -- Aired 12/16/2000 -- Pictured: (center) Musical guest Jay-Z performs on December 16, 2000 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion used their “Saturday Night Live” performances to make bold artistic or political statements.

Some appearances, like Cypress Hill’s, became infamous for breaking the rules and getting banned.

These performances reflect how Hip Hop artists have shaped late-night TV and brought rap culture to a mainstream audience.

If you’re a fan of pop culture and late-night TV, you probably know the phrase, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” Since the 1970s, “Saturday Night Live” has been home to countless sketches from its ensemble cast, plus an endless lineup of hosts and musical acts.

As one of the longest-running shows ever, “SNL” has featured musicians from nearly every genre, including rap. Funky 4 + 1 made history as the first Hip Hop act to perform in 1981, and since then, superstars like Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and Eminem have hit the iconic stage.

With so many repeat guests over the years, it’s easy to lose track of who appeared when, but we’re lucky for every rapper who’s stepped into the late-night spotlight. Ahead, REVOLT rounded up 15 of the best rap musical guests in “Saturday Night Live” history, listed in no particular order.

1. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s “i” performance on “Saturday Night Live” will likely go down as one of his best on late-night television, with “Poetic Justice” and the Sampha-assisted “Father Time” trailing right behind. During his 2016 visit, the Compton MC opened with the To Pimp a Butterfly cut in a white T-shirt, half-braided hair, and blackout contacts. It’s simple, as most of the show’s performances are, but powerful at the same time.

2. Public Enemy

Public Enemy treated “SNL” viewers to "Can't Truss It" and "Bring the Noise" for their 1991 debut. They were in good company, too, considering Michael Jordan hosted the episode.

3. Cardi B

Chadwick Boseman introduced Cardi B for her “SNL” debut, where she delivered a medley of “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Carti.” Later in the show, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed she was expecting her first child with Offset — their eldest, Kulture — while performing “Be Careful.”

4. Childish Gambino

Did Childish Gambino know “This Is America” would go on to be one of the biggest songs of the year when he debuted it live on “SNL”? It’s very likely. During the performance, the rapper and actor mostly stood still for the first half before joining a group of dancing school children. With ad-libs from Young Thug, 21 Savage, Quavo, and several others, that moment helped propel the Ludwig Göransson-produced release to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

5. Eminem

Eminem has more than a decade of “Saturday Night Live” performances in the rearview, beginning with his 1999 debut of “Forgot About Dre.” That said, 2017 is arguably up there with his best, since we got “Walk On Water,” along with “Stan” and “Love The Way You Lie.” While Skylar Grey isn't Rihanna, she did a really great job filling in for the Bajan singer during the final record.

6. Drake

Drake has performed, hosted, and done it all over again on “SNL,” all while putting his acting skills to good use in several of the show’s skits. In 2016, he stopped by to perform “One Dance” and “Hype” from Views. Ah, what a time to be alive!

7. JAY-Z

It’s JAY-Z, so delivering anything short of his best onstage has never been an option. The New York stalwart first appeared as a musical guest in 2000 and went on to return multiple times, both for performances and cameo moments.

8. Megan Thee Stallion

Under normal circumstances, Megan Thee Stallion performing “Savage” might not be all that notable. For the “SNL” Season 46 premiere, though, she used the moment to deliver a message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women,” the Houston rapper said, following a soundbite calling Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron a “sell-out negro” for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case. Later in the night, she was joined by Young Thug for their Good News collaboration, “Don’t Stop.”

9. LL COOL J

Joined by DJs Cut Creator and Bobcat, LL COOL J hit the stage for “Go Cut Creator Go.” What made the moment even more special is that, in the late ’80s, “SNL” was a true stamp of stardom for musicians — and he was one of the few Hip Hop acts to get that spotlight. And can you believe LL was still in his teens at the time?

10. A Tribe Called Quest

Losing a close friend (or someone who feels like family, for that matter) is never easy. Something A Tribe Called Quest felt deeply after Phife Dawg’s passing. On their 2016 "Saturday Night Live" appearance, Q-Tip and Jarobi White honored him with a moving performance of “We The People.” Midway through, a banner featuring Phife's face dropped alongside a piece of art reminiscent of the design style seen on We got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your service’s cover.

11. Ye (formerly Kanye West)

Though he would later go on to deliver one of the more controversial moments in “SNL” history, Ye spent the 2000s and early 2010s as a welcomed, often-celebrated guest on the show. Ahead of his sixth studio album, Yeezus, the Chicago lyricist stopped by to unleash a live rendition — and somewhat of a political statement — with “New Slaves” and “Black Skinhead.”

12. Cypress Hill

The “Saturday Night Live” performance that got them banned for life, Cypress Hill treated viewers to “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That.” Even after being warned not to smoke backstage or onstage, DJ Muggs sparked a joint on-air, which didn’t sit well with producers for obvious reasons. As the disc jockey later shared on “Drink Champs,” they were “young and didn’t give a f**k.”

13. Snoop Dogg

We can’t remember a time when Snoop Dogg wasn’t entertaining to watch on television, whether he’s performing or not. In addition to hosting in 2004, the “Gin and Juice” rapper performed three times during the ’90s. Funnily enough, when looking back on his 1994 debut, Snoop recalled Tupac Shakur pulling up on him with some weed (and bringing along his then-girlfriend, Madonna).

14. GloRilla

Having also participated in the show’s “Pop The Balloon Or Find Love”-inspired skit with Dave Chappelle, GloRilla brought some much-needed energy to Season 50 of “SNL.” The Memphis rapper was 2025’s only rap musical guest outside of Lizzo, so you can imagine how much of a treat it was to see her perform “Yeah Glo!,” “LET HER COOK,” and “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” (sadly without Sexyy Red).

15. Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper has had the pleasure of both performing and hosting on “Saturday Night Live,” and during Season 42, he gave fans a rendition of “Finish Line/Drown” with Noname along with “Same Drugs.” It was probably one of the best ways to cap off a year that had already seen him release the Grammy-winning Coloring Book that May.