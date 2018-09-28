Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For the uninitiated, JAY-Z’s discography is a buffet of Billboard No. 1s, Grammy wins and meme-worthy quotables. But for the heads who dug through liner notes, copped S. Carter Collection mixtapes and downloaded leaks off LimeWire, there’s another layer to Hov’s greatness: The deep cuts. The deepest of cuts, in fact. These aren’t the songs that ran radio or popped off at the Super Bowl. These are essential listens where Shawn Corey Carter pulled back the curtain on his trauma, his bars, his humor and his hustle.

Whether it’s an early-career confessional or a soundtrack placement that flew under the radar, each of these reveals a different side of one of rap’s most mythologized figures. From cinematic storytelling to lyrical bootcamps, here are 21 JAY-Z tracks that deserve way more love in the canon.

1. Dead Presidents I

Before Reasonable Doubt hit shelves, this version was already in circulation like contraband. The original verses on “Dead Presidents” are colder, more paranoid and razor-sharp — lines like, “Everything was all good just a week ago” were first heard here before inspiring future drops. While the album version (“Dead Presidents II”) polished things up, this raw take remains the purest form of Hov’s early ambition. Nas’ haunting loop is the icing.

2. Where Have You Been

One of the most gut-wrenching tracks in his entire catalog, “Where Have You Been” (with Beanie Sigel) wasn’t built for repeat spins — it’s a therapy session set to a beat. Beans opened with venom and JAY followed with grief, both eulogizing absent fathers like ghosts that never left the room. “You said you was coming through, I would stay in the hallway, always playing the bench.” It’s harrowing, powerful and shows that when JAY opens up, he cuts deep.

3. Anything

Sampling a(nother) Broadway musical might seem like a weird flex, unless you’re Hov. “Anything” flipped Oliver! into an oddly heartfelt street lullaby that’s more sincere than it has any right to be. Initially released overseas and buried as a bonus track, it paired Hov’s gritty realism with a childlike hook: “I’ll do anything for you.” Think “Hard Knock Life” with a softer heart and less commercial gloss. It’s weird, whimsical and secretly one of his most endearing records.

4. Regrets

“Regrets” closes Reasonable Doubt with a heavy sigh, with JAY reflecting on what his grind cost him. “I sold it all from crack to opium, in third person, I don’t wanna see him.” It’s the rare cut where he sounds like he’d trade a few wins just to sleep through the night. No boasts, no bragging, just anxiety bleeding through his delivery. If the album started with swagger, it ended with a conscience.

5. Meet The Parents

Storytelling Hov was no joke, and this cut felt like a novella. “Meet The Parents” told the story of a son being killed by his absentee father without either realizing what took place — a modern-day Greek tragedy tucked inside The Blueprint 2. JAY played narrator and surgeon, cutting through generational trauma with chilling precision: “N**gas, be a father, you killin' your sons.” It's less a rap song and more of a short film.

6. No Hook

True to its name, this American Gangster standout doesn’t pause for any chorus — it just lets JAY empty his soul over a booming beat. “F**k rich, let's get wealthy, who else gon' feed we? If I need it, I'ma get it however, God help me... and I don't need no hook for this s**t!” It’s unfiltered, raw and laced with survivor’s guilt. The flow feels like a diary page being ripped open line by line. It’s a reminder that even the cleanest suits come with bloodstains and flashbacks.

7. Soon You’ll Understand

With an Al Kooper sample guiding the mood, “Soon You’ll Understand” finds JAY talking to an ex (and, eventually, his mother) with more sadness than spite. “I ain't s**t, when it comes to relationships, I don't have the patience,” he admitted. He sounds vulnerable, even apologetic, in a way that’s rare for him. It’s the kind of record where he drops the persona and just tells the truth, or at least his version of it.

8. Breathe Easy (Lyrical Exercise)

Originally a Blueprint hidden bonus, “Lyrical Exercise” is JAY in full kill mode. “Jigga Man is diesel when I lift the eight up,” he declared as both a clever flex and a street-level clapback. The whole track is a clinic — flow, rhyme schemes, wit. It’s him in the gym, showing off technique like a vet sparring with the youngins. Not built for the club, but perfect for playlists where bar count matters more than bass drops.

9. Beach is Better

Clocking in at barely 56 seconds, “Beach Is Better” hits harder than songs three times its length. Tucked deep inside Magna Carta... Holy Grail, it feels like a polished banger and an unfinished drop someone accidentally deleted part of. “Girl, why you never ready? For as long as you took, you better look like Halle Berry... or Beyoncé, s**t, then we gettin’ married.” JAY’s in full smug mode, flexing about vacation homes, relationship power dynamics, and luxury with zero chill.

10. Come and Get Me

JAY-Z doesn’t just threaten on “Come and Get Me” — he dares. Over a twitchy Timbaland beat that morphs midway, he rapped like someone who’s been watching the door all night, ready for whoever walks through it. “How dare you look at Jigga like I'm shook like who, I keep the fifth with me, n**ga, come and get me... come and get me!,” he yelled as warning and invitation.

11. What It Feels Like

Yes, it’s technically a Nipsey Hussle song, but JAY’s verse here is peak grown-man talk for all looking to be inspired and educated. From Fred Hampton to mobilizing his community, he fits in more gems than a TED Talk. It’s victory lap energy without the champagne spray — just cold facts and calm-yet-direct delivery. On a track honoring fallen soldiers from two different lifetimes, JAY came through with a eulogy that doubled as a blueprint.

12. Beach Chair

“Beach Chair” sounds like it was made to be played under the stars. With Coldplay’s Chris Martin on production and hook duty, JAY penned what comes off as an open letter to his conflicted self. “I got demons in my past, so I got daughters on the way.” He wasn’t preaching — he was dreaming. The beat felt like an interstellar lullaby, and the verses hovered somewhere between hope and fear.

13. Already Home

Nestled within The Blueprint 3, “Already Home” was never a hit, but it might be the most casually arrogant song on the album. “I’m in the hall already, on the wall already,” he shrugged, brushing off competition like lint. With Kid Cudi on the hook, it was a study in controlled flexing. Instead of chasing validation, Hov asked why everyone else is still playing catch-up. Light work disguised as a masterclass.

14. Brooklyn Go Hard

Originally released for the Notorious soundtrack, “Brooklyn Go Hard” turned Santigold’s vocals into a war cry. “I father, I Brooklyn Dodger them, I jack, I rob, I sin, aw, man, I’m Jackie Robinson, 'cept when I run base, I dodge the pen.” JAY reclaimed borough pride without dipping into nostalgia, using wordplay sharp enough to cut through concrete. It’s gritty, experimental and meant to rattle windows.

15. Who You Wit (Original)

A soundtrack sleeper from Sprung, “Who You Wit” was JAY at his smoothest. Over a jazzy groove, he talked fly like a man in linen who just cashed out at the craps table. “Pull you and your tight friend, lift your little dress like light wind, hah, then I slide right in,” he bragged. You can practically hear the Moët popping in the background. A different version of this classic (“Who You Wit II”) later appeared on In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 with another verse for fans to enjoy.

16. It’s Alright

Originally from the Streets Is Watching soundtrack, this record paired JAY with Memphis Bleek at their most carefree. It was on this cut where JAY called himself “Mr. I don’t cop nothing less than eight.” It’s a golden-era Roc-A-Fella cut — tight, confident and unbothered. Mahogany Beatz kept the beat bouncy, and Bleek did what he does best: Talk that sidekick talk with unshakable confidence.

17. Dead Presidents III

This long-rumored sequel was once Hip Hop folklore (and, for a time, a partial release with a haunting B.I.G. appearance) until JAY dropped it online (or, rather, gave Just Blaze and Young Guru full permission to drop it) pretty much out of nowhere. “Handlin’ since a teen Like LeBron or Sebastian, high school graduates, straight to the league, I ain't waitin’ for my knee to blow.” It was a gift for the fans who never stopped asking.

18. Jigga My N**ga

Snuck onto Ryde or Die Vol. 1, this Swizz Beatz-produced heater was the sound of JAY knocking on DMX’s door and saying, “Let me show y’all I can bark too.” It was rugged, brash and designed to peel paint off car speakers. If “Money, Cash, H**s” was the formal alliance, this was the unfiltered energy drink collab.

19. La La La (Excuse Me Miss Again)

This wasn't a remix as much as it was a recalibration. JAY turned his tuxedo swagger into a snarky flex over The Neptunes’ booming production. “I moved the weight like I'm Oprah.” Sheesh. Who else could say that with a straight face? It’s playful, arrogant and perfectly engineered for champagne spill zones.

20. Glory

An open letter to his newborn daughter, “Glory” stripped away all the armor. “You don’t yet know what swag is, but you was made in Paris,” he beamed, sounding more in awe than in control. It’s sweet without being corny, and vulnerable in a way only fatherhood can bring out. With Blue Ivy’s baby coos on the outro, it also made her the youngest Billboard-charting artist ever.

21. B2K Freestyle

If you know, you know. As part of the S. Carter Collection mixtape, the “B2K Freestyle” found JAY demolishing the boy band’s “Bump, Bump, Bump” beat just because he could. He could be heard chasing his peers’ success with lines like, “I kill s**t till I catch Will Smith, then I’m running Spielberg down.” You couldn’t help but laugh as you readied yourself to hit the rewind button.

22. Threat

On The Black Album, "Threat" emerged as a standout deep cut that showcased JAY-Z's lyrical prowess and willingness to experiment. 9th Wonder, a then-underground beatmaker from North Carolina, flipped an R&B sample into a haunting backdrop for Hov's menacing verses. The song was punctuated by a comedic-yet-chilling skit from Cedric the Entertainer, who freestyled his lines in the studio.

23. It's Like That

Tucked into Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life, “It’s Like That” was a true example of JAY-Z's lyrical agility, amplified by Kid Capri's dynamic presence and beatmaking (for you youngins, this legend could be heard all over Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN.). The track sampled Wet Willie’s “Beggar’s Song,” providing a gritty Southern rock backdrop that complemented Hov’s sharp verses. Lines like “Life's like a treadmill, n**gas runnin' in place” encapsulated the relentless hustle and introspection that defined the track.