Hip hop and Hollywood have been trading stars for decades. We’re used to seeing A-listers pop up in music videos, like Pamela Anderson in Kanye West’s “Touch the Sky” or Taraji P. Henson in Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.” However, when the tables turn and rappers make the leap to TV, it can be just as magical.

Over the years, plenty have popped up on the small screen — sometimes for a quick cameo, other times for longer stints that prove just how much range they really have. Take Tupac Shakur, who appeared in the hit sitcom “A Different World” opposite Jada Pinkett Smith. Then, in more recent years, artists like Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples, and even Megan Thee Stallion have all stepped into their acting bag.

Here are 16 of the best Hip Hop cameos in TV shows, brought to you by some of our favorite lyricists.

1. Soulja Boy in “Atlanta”

There’s a “Crank Dat Killer” on the loose in Season 4 of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta.” The mysterious figure targeted anyone who made videos to Soulja Boy’s “Crank That.” In the episode named after the plot, the rapper himself advises Paper Boi to leave town immediately. “If you don’t got a safe farm, you’re good as dead,” Soulja Boy tells him. “Look, you are not safe, man! I don’t care who you are. You got a ‘Crank That’ video out there, you better watch your back.”

2. Megan Thee Stallion in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

Megan Thee Stallion might've only made a cameo in her "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" episode, but she definitely made those seconds count. During the post-credit scene, the Houston rapper and She-Hulk take a twerk break in the office to “Body.”

According to the show’s executive producer, Jessica Gao, “She-Hulk” actor Tatiana Maslany thought it was the “single most important scene” in the MCU. “I agree with her,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

3. Kendrick Lamar in “Power”

Kendrick Lamar picked the perfect show for his acting debut: "Power." He portrays a drug-addled homeless guy trying to hustle gift cards to 50 Cent's character, Kanan, in front of a bodega. Later on, the Compton rapper is tasked with distracting another character while Fif pulls off a drive-by shooting from a bicycle, of all things. "I can take his wallet too, right?" Lamar asks, to which 50 Cent replies, "I don’t give a f**k.” He adds, “Take his shoes too."

4. Vince Staples in “Abbott Elementary”

Vince Staples is a charming rapper and maybe an even better actor than people realize. In “Abbott Elementary,” he plays Maurice, Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) best friend and Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) boyfriend through much of Season 2. They were a cute couple, but deep down, everyone knew she and Gregory were meant to be.

5. Saweetie in “Bel-Air”

Saweetie played none other than herself in Peacock’s reimagined “Bel-Air.” In Season 2, she pulls up to Ashley’s 13th birthday to sing “Happy Birthday.” Introduced by Hilary (Coco Jones), the “My Type” rapper serenades the crowd in one of the show’s more feel-good moments. “Alright, y’all, let’s get this party poppin’,” she says.

6. Lil Baby in “BMF”

For his acting debut, Lil Baby stepped into the role of Payne, an “eager-to-learn foot soldier out of Atlanta,” per Deadline. With Saweetie also making a cameo and 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo holding down recurring roles, bringing him into the “BMF” universe was definitely a smart move by the producers.

7. Quavo in “Narcos”

Quavo’s cameo in “Narcos” couldn’t have made more sense. Migos has a song with the same name as the show, they were already big fans, and the rapper’s storyline mirrors the life he raps about. In the series, the “Himothy” artist plays a drug dealer from Los Angeles who travels to Tijuana to introduce crack to the Arellano-Félix Cartel family.

8. Latto in “Grown-ish”

“Hold on now, you can’t rush fine wine, or fine woman,” Latto said in her acting debut on “Grown-ish.” The show has welcomed plenty of celebrity cameos over the years, but there’s obviously something special about a first-timer. The “Energy” rapper plays a wine rep who, much like the rest of us, Doug (Diggy Simmons) can’t get enough of.

9. Drake in “Dave”

Drake dubbed “Dave” one of the “most important shows of our generation," according to Lil Dicky. The Canadian rapper, who played himself, met the show’s titular character in Africa, of all places. It’s an unusual choice for the meeting spot, but not a bad way to wrap up a season finale by any means.

10. Lizzo in “The Mandalorian”

Lizzo’s Grogu costume for Halloween definitely paid off. In Season 3 of “The Mandalorian,” she and Jack Black guest-starred as Duchess and Captain Bombardier, the planetary leaders of Outer Rim planet Plazir-15. She also got to hold Baby Yoda!

“When I was a young girl, my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage,” Lizzo wrote in an Instagram post reflecting on the opportunity. “When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Duchess, I cried all day, wishing my dad was still with us [because] he’d be so proud.”

11. Kid Cudi in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Kid Cudi plays a robbery suspect named Dustin Whitman in the first season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Unfortunately for our main protagonist, Jake, and the rest of the precinct, they only have 48 hours — fittingly, also the episode title — to build a case around him. “You got the wrong guy,” the “Day ‘n’ Nite” artist said.

12. Tyler, the Creator and Childish Gambino in “Regular Show”

CrewCrew gave Mordecai and Rigby a run for their money, especially during their rap battle. The group consisted of Alpha-Dog, Demel-Ishun, and Blitz Comet, voiced by Childish Gambino, MC Lyte; and Tyler, the Creator, respectively. While voice cameos in animated shows may be a little less iconic than live appearances, having the trio play rappers was the perfect way to bring them in.

13. Offset in “NCIS: Los Angeles”

Offset made his acting debut in “NCIS: Los Angeles,” with a little help from LL COOL J. He played Kadri Kashan Khan, an undercover CIA agent, and yes, he did his own stunts. “I wanted to be able to show that I can do anything that someone sets in front of me,” the Atlanta rapper said of the role.

14. DMX in “Eve”

DMX and Eve were already Ruff Ryders family, so it made more than enough sense for the “Party Up (Up in Here)” rapper to pop up on her self-titled sitcom. In the episode “She Snoops to Conquer,” he plays a tattoo artist who doesn’t exactly have the most patience.

15. Tupac Shakur in “A Different World”

In “A Different World,” Tupac Shakur popped up in the episode “Homey, Don’t You Know” as Piccolo, the ex-boyfriend of Lena, played by Jada Pinkett Smith. Say what you want, but their chemistry was through the roof. The late rapper pops up a few times throughout the episode, and having the two share the screen makes every second worth it.

16. Aminé in “Insecure”

Kelli put on a British accent when she first met Darnell — aka Aminé — and, hilariously, she has to keep the act up every time they’re together. It works on Darnell until what sounds like a gunshot rings out at Issa’s block party. She takes off running and drops the accent. When Darnell asks what happened to her British voice, she hits him with the truth: “N**ga, I’m from Philly.” Aminé played his part so well.