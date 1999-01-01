Image Image Credit Jim Steinfeldt / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cleveland, Ohio, may not always get the credit it deserves in Hip Hop history, but the city has birthed some of the game’s most innovative and impactful artists. Its artists have proven that talent and innovation thrive in the Midwest. The Forest City’s Hip Hop legacy is one of creativity, resilience and authenticity, ensuring its place in the culture’s ever-evolving history.

From the melodic harmonies of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to the introspective genius of Kid Cudi and the street energy of Doe Boy, these nine rappers have pushed the boundaries of the genre, showcasing the city’s raw talent and unshakable spirit.

1. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

As the undisputed pioneers of Hip Hop in Cleveland, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony blend melodic harmonies with rapid-fire flows to create a legendary style. Their breakout album, E. 1999 Eternal, introduced the world to timeless classics like “Tha Crossroads” and “1st of Tha Month,” which highlighted their ability to mix street narratives with soulful melodies. Signed to Eazy-E's label, the group paid tribute to their late mentor while helping redefine Midwest Hip Hop. Their influence on both rap and R&B-inspired flows can be heard across generations, making Bone Thugs-N-Harmony the cornerstone of their city’s musical legacy.

2. Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi brought a new wave of creativity and vulnerability to Hip Hop, becoming one of Cleveland’s most iconic exports. With his debut album, Man On The Moon: The End Of Day, the rapper introduced the world to his introspective storytelling and genre-blurring sound. Tracks like “Day ‘N’ Nite (nightmare)” and “Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare)” resonated deeply with listeners, addressing themes of mental health, loneliness and self-discovery. Kid Cudi’s influence stretches far beyond rap, inspiring a generation of artists like Travis Scott and Ye. As a trailblazer in alternative Hip Hop, the “Mr. Rager” hitmaker’s artistry and authenticity put his city on the global stage.

3. Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly stepped into the industry with an unapologetic attitude and relentless work ethic. His breakout mixtapes and debut album, Lace Up, showcased his rapid-fire delivery and raw storytelling about his struggles and ambitions. Tracks like “Till I Die” from General Admission and “Wild Boy” became anthems of rebellion, cementing his place as a rising star. Over time, mgk expanded his artistry, blending rap, punk rock and alternative sounds. Despite his genre shifts, the Interscope Records signee’s loyalty to Cleveland remains steadfast, and his ability to thrive in multiple lanes proves his significance to the city’s Hip Hop culture.

4. Chip Tha Ripper

Also known as King Chip, Chip Tha Ripper is a Cleveland legend celebrated for his laid-back flow and effortless cool. Breaking out with projects like The Cleveland Show, Chip gained recognition for his witty wordplay and relatable lyrics. Collaborations with Kid Cudi on tracks like “Hyyerr” showcased his chemistry and further elevated his status. The rapper's music reflects his hometown’s Midwest pride, blending smooth delivery with raw storytelling. His influence on the city’s underground rap scene remains meaningful, and he continues to inspire artists who celebrate the grind and authenticity that define Cleveland Hip Hop.

5. Doe Boy

Blending street tales with modern-day trap beats, Doe Boy represents the new generation of rap in his city. The Freebandz signee gained recognition with tracks like “Walk Down” and “Mini Vans,” in which his raw energy and unfiltered lyricism reflect the realities of his upbringing, making him a relatable figure for fans. Doe Boy’s ability to balance gritty street anthems with commercial appeal positions him as a rising star who is carrying the torch for Cleveland’s next chapter in rap.

6. Al Fatz

Once going by the name Fat Al, Al Fatz made waves in The 216’ Hip Hop scene with his infectious hit “Came Down.” The track became a local anthem and introduced listeners to his smooth, melodic delivery. Known for his ability to blend catchy hooks with street sensibilities, Al Fatz earned respect as a pioneer in the city’s rap resurgence during the mid-2000s. His music reflects the hustle and pride of Cleveland, making him a standout figure in the local scene. While his mainstream success was short-lived, Al Fatz’s presence in the underground scene inspired a generation of artists who admired his hustle and authenticity. His contributions to Cleveland’s rap culture are undeniable, and his music continues to be celebrated as a part of the city’s Hip Hop roots.

7. Ray Cash

Ray Cash brought an unfiltered, street-savvy approach to Cleveland’s rap scene. His “Bumpin’ My Music” featuring Scarface, paid homage to Hip Hop’s influence and showcased his authentic storytelling. The Ohio native’s debut album, C.O.D.: Cash On Delivery, reflected the hustle and grind of Midwest life, earning him national recognition. Ray Cash’s ability to balance raw lyricism with polished production gave him a unique edge, representing Cleveland’s gritty spirit. Though his time in the spotlight was brief, the lyricist remains a respected figure for his contributions to the rise of his city’s Hip Hop culture.

8. Lil Cray

One of Cleveland’s rising stars, Lil Cray is known for his infectious energy and modern trap sound. His breakout hit “Kyrie Irving” became a viral sensation, putting him on the map as a young talent with star potential. The RBMG Records artist’s music captures the energy and spirit of Cleveland’s new wave, blending catchy melodies with street-inspired lyrics. As part of the city’s growing rap scene, Lil Cray represents the next generation of artists who are pushing boundaries and keeping the city’s Hip Hop legacy alive.

9. Hi-Tek

While primarily known as a producer, Hi-Tek’s contributions cannot be overlooked. A key collaborator with Talib Kweli as the duo Reflection Eternal, Hi-Tek’s soulful, sample-heavy production helped shape the sound of underground Hip Hop. Albums like Hi-Teknology showcased his ability to blend gritty beats with smooth melodies, earning him respect as one of the genre’s top producers. His influence extends far beyond Cleveland, as he has worked with legends like Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Common. The “Round & Round” rapper’s ability to represent the city through his music makes him a crucial figure in Cleveland’s Hip Hop history.