The dynamic and collaborative nature of rap groups has long been a staple of Hip Hop and gave rise to some of the most influential music in the genre’s history. Over the years, many have disbanded or gone on indefinite hiatus, leaving fans yearning for a reunion. One such group is OutKast. Comprised of André 3000 and Big Boi, OutKast's innovative sound and groundbreaking albums like Aquemini and Stankonia left a permanent mark on the culture. Despite their occasional festival performances and public appearances, fans still hope for another full-length album that captures the duo's unmatched synergy.

Another group that fans eagerly anticipate a reunion from is A Tribe Called Quest. The iconic group, which consisted of Q-Tip, the late Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White, has been celebrated for its jazz-infused beats and socially conscious lyrics. Their final album, We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service was a poignant reminder of their legacy. Although a complete reunion is impossible, the remaining members collaborating on new music would be a tribute to their enduring influence.

The Fugees, known for their unique blend of Hip Hop, soul, and reggae, also top the list of groups fans hope to see back together beyond a tour or onstage reunion. The trio of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel achieved massive success with their album The Score, which featured hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “Ready or Not.” Despite personal and creative differences that led to their split, a reunion album would be a dream come true for fans who have long awaited the return of their harmonious sound and powerful storytelling.

Below are 15 groups that have seemingly avoided creating music together in subtle, inexplicable fashion, or have experienced highly publicized fallouts for different reasons. It’s clear that, if any one of these parties were to return to form, it would create an unforgettable moment in rap’s history books.

1. Odd Future

Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All, also known as Odd Future or OFWGKTA, was an alternative rap collective formed in Los Angeles. The original members included Tyler, the Creator; Hodgy Beats (who now performs as Jerry), Casey Veggies, and others, with later additions like Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt, and Domo Genesis. Together, they released notable drops like The Odd Future Tape, Radical, and The OF Tape Vol. 2. The group and its members further expanded into fashion and television, the latter of which included the popular “Loiter Squad.”

Since finding varying degrees of fame and success as individual artists, Tyler, Earl, and others have alluded to the group’s possible disbandment, although an official status remains unclear. Recently, fans have witnessed quasi-reunion shows and group meetups, which have created hope that the Odd Future chapter is still open.

2. ASAP Mob

ASAP Mob was formed in Harlem, New York City, and is comprised of rappers, producers, directors, and designers, most of whom use the "ASAP" moniker. The group was founded by ASAP Yams, ASAP Bari, and ASAP Illz, with notable members including ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, and – to a lesser extent – Playboi Carti. They released their debut mixtape, Lords Never Worry, which was followed by the successful Cozy Tapes series.

Unfortunately, the collective experienced tragedy with the deaths of several members, including ASAP Yams, and endured internal challenges that threatened the Mob’s existence. Hopefully, those remaining can one day reconnect for another full-length effort.

3. BROCKHAMPTON

BROCKHAMPTON was an “all-American boyband” and rap collective founded by Kevin Abstract in Texas. The group, partially formed through the online forum KanyeToThe, included vocalists, producers, designers, and other creative roles. They gained critical and commercial success with their Saturation trilogy before signing with RCA Records and releasing Iridescence, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Following the removal of member Ameer Vann due to misconduct allegations, they released Ginger and Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The group then announced an indefinite hiatus before releasing their final albums, The Family and TM. Given that Abstract himself admitted missing BROCKHAMPTON, one can only hope that they’ll return to the fold before it’s too late.

4. OutKast/Dungeon Family

Atlanta’s OutKast, consisting of Big Boi and André 3000, have already solidified themselves as true Hip Hop icons with their Southern blend of complex lyrics and genre-bending sounds. Their debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, and subsequent drops like Aquemini, Stankonia, and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below earned both critical and commercial acclaim. Unfortunately, the duo remained musically separate since, outside of a one-off reunion tour and public appearances together as longtime friends.

To expand on that, it’s been even longer since the Dungeon Family, an umbrella collective that includes OutKast, Organized Noize, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, and a wealth of others (including an artist who came to be known as Future), released their only full-length effort, Even in Darkness. Given the passing of Rico Wade, it would be groundbreaking to see the entire group come together once more.

5. The Diplomats

Following his stint as a member of Children of the Corn with MaSe (another reunion that was needed), Herb McGruff, and the late Big L, Cam’ron connected with Jim Jones to form The Diplomats in Harlem, New York. Initially comprised of Cam, Jones, and Freekey Zekey, the group later included Juelz Santana and expanded to become the Dipset collective with a wealth of associated acts. As part of Roc-A-Fella Records, the core members released the well-received Diplomatic Immunity. After conflicts with JAY-Z, they moved to Koch Records and released Diplomatic Immunity 2.

As with many groups, a rift formed between Cam, Juelz, and Jim Jones regarding label deals and a short-lived beef with 50 Cent. While there was a false start regarding reconciliation (including an Interscope Records deal that didn’t last long), the Diplomats were able to come together for Diplomatic Ties, their first project in well over a decade. Now that more time has passed and all members are musically active, it’s hopeful that a follow-up will be in the works sometime in the future.

6. Griselda

While primarily a record label, Griselda is generally known as a group consisting of Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher. Since finding fame and success, relative newcomers like Armani Caesar, Boldy James, Rome Streetz, and Stove God Cooks bolstered the overall collective’s strength.

To date, Griselda dropped two releases as the aforementioned trio: the EP Don't Get Scared Now and WWCD, the group’s official debut LP. They also enjoyed deals and partnerships with both Shady Records and Roc Nation. While the status of Griselda isn’t quite known (especially with Gunn’s previously announced retirement and Conway and Benny’s individual label/crew ventures), occasional loose collabs and public meetups could mean that another full-length album shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

7. Little Brother (with 9th Wonder)

Little Brother, founded in Durham, North Carolina, initially consisted of Phonte, Big Pooh, and 9th Wonder, the last of whom was the group’s DJ and producer. Following their stint at North Carolina Central University, the group became known for their critically acclaimed albums and mixtapes, starting with their debut, The Listening. They achieved additional success with their second LP, The Minstrel Show, but faced commercial and creative challenges, leading to a departure from Atlantic Records. It was also around this time when 9th Wonder split from the group to become an acclaimed beatsmith for a bevy of other artists.

Phonte and Big Pooh eventually returned with Getback before disbanding after their then-final album, Leftback. Even as all three reunited sometime later, the subsequent (and revered) May the Lord Watch was also devoid of 9th Wonder’s production.

8. N.W.A

N.W.A, short for N**gaz Wit Attitudes, was a group from Compton, California who were pivotal in popularizing gangsta rap. The group’s original lineup included Arabian Prince, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, DJ Yella, and MC Ren. Their debut album, Straight Outta Compton, revolutionized rap with its gritty production and socio-political commentary.

N.W.A eventually disbanded following financial disputes over earnings and creative control, all of which was exacerbated by personal conflicts among members. Ice Cube left first, citing issues with royalties and direction, and tensions escalated with public diss tracks between Cube and the remaining members, including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Each member pursued successful solo careers afterward – specifically, Dr. Dre, who would experience massive success with Death Row and Aftermath. Sadly, Eazy-E succumbed to AIDS-induced pneumonia before all parties could reunite.

9. A Tribe Called Quest

A Tribe Called Quest, formed in Queens, New York City, was a pioneering group known for blending jazz and other more unconventional sounds with Hip Hop, influencing generations of artists as a result. They gained acclaim with their debut album, People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, and achieved commercial success with subsequent releases like The Low End Theory and Midnight Marauders.

After temporarily disbanding, they reunited and released their final album, We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service. Unfortunately, Phife Dawg passed away from diabetes complications before its release.

10. Westside Connection

Westside Connection was a prominent Hip Hop supergroup formed by Mack 10, WC, and Ice Cube. They gained fame with their debut album, Bow Down, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and achieved platinum status the same year. Their second album, Terrorist Threats, featured the hit single “Gangsta Nation.”

The group initially collaborated on tracks for Mack 10's and WC's solo albums before releasing their own, and – despite individual solo projects – they continued to work together on various soundtracks and compilations. However, internal conflicts led to Mack 10 leaving the group, resulting in Westside Connection disbanding. Despite occasional rumors of a reunion, it hasn't materialized, with Ice Cube effectively shutting down any plans for a comeback.

11. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony hails from Cleveland, Ohio and, during their prime, consisted of members Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-N-Bone. The group signed to Eazy-E's Ruthless Records, where they debuted with the EP Creepin on ah Come Up. Their breakthrough hit “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” propelled them into the spotlight and set the stage for their critically acclaimed second album, E. 1999 Eternal. This album included chart-toppers like “1st of tha Month” and the Grammy-winning “Tha Crossroads,” a tribute to Eazy-E.

Despite occasional member departures and solo ventures, including legal issues that saw Flesh-N-Bone incarcerated for several years, the group persisted, releasing albums independently and through various labels. Their legacy was further celebrated at high-profile events such as the Verzuz battle with Three 6 Mafia. Given the constant internal conflict, it’s unclear if another album from all parties will materialize in the future.

12. G-Unit

Like Griselda, G-Unit was both a record label and rap collective founded by 50 Cent during the early stages of his career. Initially a trio of 50, Lloyd Banks, and Tony Yayo, Young Buck joined the fold during Yayo’s incarceration. The Game would also become a major part of the G-Unit movement, which spawned the commercially successful Beg For Mercy and a slew of platinum and gold-certified solo projects.

Much of G-Unit's existence was rife with turmoil and conflict, much in part due to 50’s beefs with many others within the industry. Certain members, particularly Lloyd Banks and The Game, would have a highly publicized falling out with the New York-based entity. The group's dissolution continued when 50 expressed his desire to erase G-Unit and their successes from his memory during a livestream, citing issues such as Banks' hiatus and inconsistencies from Yayo and Buck. 50 Cent publicly stated on “The Breakfast Club” that he was no longer willing to carry the group, marking the official breakup of G-Unit.

13. Fugees

The Fugees, formed in South Orange, New Jersey, are renowned for their innovative fusion of reggae, R&B, funk, and Hip Hop. Consisting of Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel, and Lauryn Hill, the trio gained fame with their debut album, Blunted on Reality, which showcased political rap and jazz influences. Their breakthrough came with The Score, which topped the Billboard 200 and achieved seven-times-platinum status. Featuring hits like “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” the album earned them two Grammy Awards and international acclaim.

Following their success, internal conflicts led to the Fugees' disbandment, with each member pursuing a solo career. They briefly reunited for special projects and performances, notably for Dave Chappelle's Block Party and the BET Awards. Despite attempts to reconcile and rumors of new albums, creative differences persisted, leading to intermittent reunions and cancellations of planned tours.

14. Ghetto Sage

While not a group that’s fallen out or disbanded, Ghetto Sage is a notable collective that’s yet to deliver the full-length release that fans are clamoring for. Featuring Chicago artists Saba and Noname alongside St. Louis rapper Smino, the trio announced their formation through social media and regularly collaborated with each other on various projects.

Eventually, their official debut as Ghetto Sage arrived with the single “Häagen Dazs.” Since then, it’s been little more than talk and speculation from all parties since.

15. Black Hippy

Black Hippy is a renowned Hip Hop group consisting of four prominent artists from the Los Angeles area: Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock. The group gained recognition for their introspective lyrics, distinctive West Coast sound, and socially conscious themes, and all achieved significant success as solo artists under Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

Although they have released collaborative tracks and performed together at concerts, an official group album from Black Hippy has yet to materialize. Add in Lamar’s departure from TDE and Q’s honest opinion of the group’s future, it’s largely unknown if fans will ever hear the quartet back together on wax, much less on a long-awaited LP.