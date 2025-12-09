Image Image Credit Gilles Mingasson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - "Mom" - Janine's plan for a Memorial Day weekend solo trip is derailed when her mother shows up unannounced asking for help Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The show’s guest stars range from hometown heroes to viral sensations, each adding something special.

These appearances deepen the show’s humor, heart, and connection to Philly culture.

Fan-favorite cameos, like those from Taraji P. Henson and Zack Fox, have sparked calls for recurring roles.

A fact of spending your days in a public school — and therefore in “Abbott Elementary” — is that surprises walk in almost every day. Naturally, Quinta Brunson’s mockumentary-style brainchild has welcomed plenty of special guests since the sitcom first premiered on ABC in 2021.

Since the fictional school is based in Philadelphia, many of the cameos come from people tied to the city. For Kevin Hart and Questlove, it’s their hometown. For NFL stars like Jalen Hurts, it’s where they chased Super Bowl dreams for the Eagles. The list doesn’t even stop there. We’ve also gotten the always-hilarious Vince Staples, social media star Sabrina Brier, Taraji P. Henson, and many more.

In celebration of Brunson’s sitcom, we’ve taken on the task of rounding up the 12 best guest stars to appear on “Abbott Elementary.” Take a look below and tell us who else you wish you could see on the hit comedy.

1. Vince Staples

Across all the years "Abbott Elementary" has been on air, Season 2 was often regarded as one of its best. It ran longer than the first, brought consistent laughs, and welcomed guest stars regularly. One of those guests was Vince Staples, who played Gregory's best friend, Maurice, and Janine's love interest for a short while.

2. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart made a cameo in Season 3, albeit only through a FaceTime call. The “Mother’s Day” episode opened with Janine revealing she never met her father and turning to her absentee mother, Vanetta Teagues, played by Taraji P. Henson — whom we’ll get to soon — for answers.

After Janine went to wild lengths trying to figure out if Hart might be her dad, the comedian appeared on screen to shut the rumor down and call out her “harassing” him online. “I promise you it wasn’t me ‘cause I strap up,” he hilariously told Janine. “Always have, so unfollow me… on everything.”

3. Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles fans who watch “Abbott Elementary” probably loved the Season 3 premiere. Jalen Hurts appeared on a video call for career day, with Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham also popping in. Shout-out to the “Eagles marketing guy,” even though Janine didn’t seem excited about the NFL star becoming the only thing the kids cared about.

4. Taraji P. Henson

As mentioned before, Taraji P. Henson plays Janine’s estranged mother, Vanetta, in the show. During Season 2, she stopped by the school, where she met Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Ava Coleman (Janelle James). Vanetta said she was just “in the neighborhood,” which led to Janine pointing out that she actually lives in the neighborhood herself.

Fans (speaking for us, too) would not complain about her getting upgraded to a regular. To quote Principal Coleman during their very first introduction, “Damn, generics are wild!”

5. Ayo Edebiri

Who would’ve guessed Janine’s little sister was out here running the kitchen at one of Chicago’s hottest restaurants (cough, “The Bear” reference, cough)? Jokes aside, Ayo Edebiri swooped in for Season 2 to hang out during game night at our favorite teacher’s apartment.

6. Questlove

Principal Coleman has friends in high places. During the second Ava Fest, she somehow brought out Questlove (playing himself) even though all the faculty assumed she was lying. The Philly native joked that they "go back like molars": “I was just talking to Allen Iverson the other day about how, without her, our lives would’ve never been the same,” referencing Ava’s exaggerated claims.

7. Orlando Jones

It’s crazy how the world works. Orlando Jones and Williams once shared the screen on “Everybody Hates Chris,” where the comedian played Chris’ substitute teacher. Fast forward years later, and Jones ended up playing Gregory’s father, Martin Eddie.

Martin was painted as a strict parent during Gregory’s childhood, but their relationship ended up becoming one of the show’s most heartwarming arcs.

8. Sabrina Brier

Oh! That TikToker who does those “that friend who…” videos made a cameo on “Abbott Elementary.” Sabrina Brier played Jessca, a substitute teacher, in the Season 3 episode “Smoking.”

During the episode, a student asked if they needed to capitalize the names of states, to which she replied, “The only human needs are water, food, shelter, and music, but don’t worry about that right now. Just focus on getting your worksheets done.” Moments later, Janine came to the classroom to give the correct answer (and have a little word with Mrs. Jessca).

9. Bradley Cooper

Since “Abbott Elementary” is set in Philadelphia, it’s no surprise that many of the cameos come straight from the City of Brotherly Love. Bradley Cooper was one of them, showing up as part of a student’s show-and-tell project in Melissa Schemmenti’s classroom.

10. Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key knows how to play the bad guy. In Season 3, he stepped into the role of new Philadelphia School District superintendent John Reynolds. Higher-ups tend to be painted as complete jerks, so props to him for leaning into the part so well.

11. Zack Fox

Zack Fox is a rapper in real life and in “Abbott Elementary,” too. Tariq Temple became a fan favorite when the show first premiered, and since then, he’s popped up only briefly in Seasons 2 and 3. From performing for F.A.D.E. — the show’s hilarious spin on D.A.R.E. — to being a "stepdad" for one of Mrs. Howard’s students, he’s earned his place for a reason.

In 2024, The Hollywood Reporter asked Fox about fans wanting him promoted from a guest star to a full-time cast member. “I talk to Quinta all the time, and she does such a good job of compartmentalizing our friendship,” he explained. “She’s like, ‘You don’t have to be over here all the time.’ But whenever it’s right for the story, I know I’m going to get that call saying get your a** over here, and I’m going to salute and show up.”

12. Lana Condor

Lana Condor made her “Abbott Elementary” debut in Season 3 during a double date with Gregory, Jacob Hill, and Avi. She played Olivia, an EMT, who sadly didn’t receive much attention thanks to Gregory’s Janine-related distractions. She’s an entertaining actress, nonetheless.