On Wednesday (March 13), Lyrical Lemonade shared a visual for Eminem's "Doomsday Pt. 2," a standout track from the company's All Is Yellow compilation. On the hard-hitting cut, the Detroit legend -- who produced the song alongside Cole Bennett, Daniyel, John Nocito, and Kosher World -- sent a few shots in Benzino's direction.

"Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn't laugh, what is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe, 'Go at his neck,' how the f**k is that? How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? Arms so short, he can't even touch his hands when they're above his head doin' jumpin' jacks," Em rapped on the hard-hitting cut before mentioning Benzino's daughter, Coi Leray.

Not long after, Benzino hopped on Instagram to clown his adversary, who could be seen rocking an all-black suit with a yellow tie in the aforementioned clip. "He finally responded!" the Boston rap veteran wrote. "Can someone tell me what in the plastic surgery happened to his face? He looks like a [walking] corpse. Nah, this ain’t it. Rap Elvis destroyed."

As REVOLT previously reported, Benzino -- who released a couple of Eminem disses back in January -- had more positive words for Slim Shady during a tearful sit-down on "Drink Champs."

“I don’t have nothing against Eminem,” he stated to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “He can rap, but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more. My daughter came into this industry figuring, ‘I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad.’ I don’t hate Eminem. I don’t know him to hate him. I don’t hate white people. I’m tired of this s**t, man. It’s just too much. I don’t want to be the bad guy.”

He later responded to social media jokes about his emotional appearance, which he didn't find "funny at all." "Crying don’t make you weak. Crying is just a human emotion," Benzino added.